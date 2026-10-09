Daily horoscope for October 9, 2026: See what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today

From Aries to Pisces, today's horoscope offers a glimpse into the themes and opportunities that may shape your October 9, 2026.

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Daily horoscope for October 9, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on Friday, 9 October 2026, the Moon will be in Virgo (Kanya Rashi) throughout the day. The dominant Nakshatra for the day is Uttara Phalguni, which stays until 9:20 PM before Hasta Nakshatra begins. The day falls under Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi, which continues until approximately 9:37 PM before Amavasya begins. Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: On the health front, you may remain mentally stressed today. Be careful with money dealings. Do not trust suspicious people or sources. Investing in jewelry and real estate may help you. Working people may get the task they wanted. Business owners may make a great plan with someone’s help. You might hear bad news about a distant relative. The day is good for love. Your partner will understand your feelings without words. Married people may cook something special. It will make their partners happy.

Remedy: Offer water mixed with a pinch of sugar to the rising Sun from a copper vessel.

Taurus: Do not be careless about your health today. You are likely to receive money. Money you lent to someone may come back. Your actions might hurt your parents today. You may have a dispute with your siblings. In love, do not judge your partner by what others say. Married people might go out with their life partner. At the office, everyone will listen to you. People will feel drawn to you. Business owners will use their creativity to earn money today.

Remedy: Apply White Sandalwood on your pulse points or forehead.

Gemini: Healthwise, you might feel some physical discomfort today. But the day will be good for people with diabetes, asthma, and blood pressure. If you have a property case going on, the decision may come in your favor. You might become serious about an issue in the family. You could break up with your lover because of anger. Married individuals will try to understand their partner’s inner feelings. Working people may get extra work at the office.

Remedy: Recite the Venus mantra “Om Draam Dreem Droum Sah Shukraya Namah” 108 times in the morning.

Cancer: Be careful with bank-related transactions. Read any contract carefully before you sign it. Business owners should behave well with their workers today. Working individuals should not flatter their boss. If you are in love, your partner may have some doubts. You will spend quality time with your life partner.

Remedy: Feed white cows & donate rice/milk.

Leo: Take care of your health today. There are signs of financial gain from your family. Money you lent in the past may come back today. A guest might come to your house. In love life, you might get a surprise or a shock from your partner. In married life, there could be a small disagreement or misunderstanding. Business owners will profit from an old partnership today.

Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hrudayam Stotram or chant “Om Suryaya Namah” 21 times.

Virgo: Do not worry too much about your health. The day looks good for money matters. Working people should not argue with anyone today. Business owners should not make hasty decisions. You might go out with your love partner today. Married people can plan a surprise for their spouse.

Remedy: Light ghee lamp for Goddess Lakshmi.

Libra: The day is good for your health. Good health will help you work better. Money that was stuck for a long time may come back to you today. A loan you gave may also be returned. Do not take out your anger on anyone by accident. Your hard work will be appreciated at the office. The day is ordinary for business owners. Married people may hide things from their partners today.

Remedy: Apply rose attar (perfume) on your wrists.

Scorpio: Do not stress about your health. It will stay good. Your expenses will rise. But this spending will work like an investment. You may have a dispute over ancestral property today. In love, you will grow closer to your partner. You may disagree with your spouse. Suspicion or doubt could weaken your bond today. Working individuals will get good results at work. If you are looking for a job, you might get an interview call. If you run a business, things will go your way.

Remedy: Chant Om Namah Shivaya 108 times.

Sagittarius: On the health front, heart patients should take care of their health today. Invest in safe financial schemes. Family life will go well. In your love life, listen to your partner more and talk less today, otherwise disagreements may occur. Keep your ego aside in married life. A relative might visit your family today. Speaking of your job, you might get angry with your boss. The day is not very favorable for business.

Remedy: Apply a yellow sandalwood or turmeric tilak on your forehead and throat.

Capricorn: Work hard to improve your health. On the financial front, your expenses are likely to go up, but fortunately, your income will rise too. You might visit a religious place with your family members. In your love life, irritation could lead to disagreements with your lover. Married people might face some friction with their in-laws today. On the professional front, things look positive with good gains in both job and business.

Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa in the evening .

Aquarius: Healthwise, If you want to maintain good health, pay attention to your diet. Money invested in some work or project might sink today. You could receive good news from a distant relative. Do not say anything to your love partner that might hurt their feelings. Married couples might go to a nice place for an outing. If you run a business, stay away from people who try to tarnish your image.

Remedy: Donate black sesame seeds.

Pisces: Financially, the day is auspicious, and money may come from somewhere. Your respect will increase within the family. In your love life, do not pay too much attention to what a third person says, otherwise it could lead to fights. Due to your spouse’s busy work schedule, your married life may feel dull today. Employed individuals will get a chance to showcase their skills today. On the other hand, business owners will charm their juniors with their speech.