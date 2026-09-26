Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2026: These 3 zodiac signs may have a lucky 26 September

Discover your daily horoscope for September 26, 2026. Find out how today's potent Pisces Full Moon impacts your zodiac sign's love life, career, and personal growth

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Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on September 26, 2026, the Moon will be in Pisces. It will stay in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra until 11:32 AM and then move into Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra. Morning may feel more thoughtful and emotional but the afternoon can bring a calmer, more peaceful and spiritual mood.

Aries: You may feel a little tired today and want some time to yourself. Take it easy and give yourself a chance to recharge. If your partner seems busy, do not force a conversation. At work, focus on finishing completing tasks and paperwork. Avoid starting something new if it can wait. Be mindful of online spending, as small expenses can add up. Try to get a good night’s sleep and start fresh tomorrow.

Remedy: Apply a small tilak of red sandalwood or kumkum on your forehead in the morning.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

Taurus: You may feel more social and positive today. Try to spend time with friends or your partner, this can lift your mood. At work, teamwork will help you get things done smoothly, and your ideas may get good support. Your pending payment or old investment could give you some good news. Drink more water, keep yourself hydrated and do some light stretching to stay active.

Remedy: Keep a small silver coin or item in your wallet.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

Gemini: Work and career may take up most of your attention today. Just make sure you don’t get so busy that you forget to spend time with your partner. At your workplace, your calm and practical approach will help you in handling problems well, and others will notice your efforts. In terms of financial life, focus on saving and long-term plans instead of unnecessary spending. Whenever you feel tired,take short breaks.

Remedy: Keep green plants near your desk.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Red

Cancer: Cancerians may feel more positive and curious today. You could be in the mood to learn something new or plan a short trip. Talking to your partner about your ideas or planning a getaway together can bring you both closer. Your office work will move smoothly. You will also get advice from a senior that may help you make a better decision. Try to avoid unnecessary spending. Go on an evening walk, this can help you relax and feel refreshed.

Remedy: Offer raw milk mixed with water to a Peepal tree in the morning.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Light Colors

Leo: Leos may feel a little more emotional or thoughtful today. Try not to overthink little things your partner says. An honest conversation can help, if something is bothering you. At work, double check your data and be mindful of confidential information. Keep track of shared bills, expenses, or joint accounts. In the evening, take some quiet time to relax and clear your mind.

Remedy: Recite Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Saffron

Virgo: Today, you may feel like getting your routine back on track. It’s a good time to clear your pending tasks and get things in order. Small gestures can make your partner feel special. Work could keep you busy, but you should be able to wrap up old tasks smoothly. Keep an eye on your spending and avoid unnecessary shopping. Eat simple, balanced meals and take care of your gut health.

Remedy: Chant “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 11 times.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Red

Libra: Libras may feel more cheerful and creative today. Spending some fun time with your partner can bring you closer. You need to plan a simple date or do something you both enjoy. At work, a fresh idea may help you solve a problem that has been bothering you. Be careful with money and try to avoid risky investments. Take some time to relax and recharge.

Remedy: Keep a small piece of camphor in your room.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: White or Yellow

Scorpio: Scorpions may feel like staying close to home and spending time with family today. A peaceful evening with your loved ones can help you relax and recharge. At work, stay focused on your own tasks and stay away from office politics. Keep your spending limited to things you actually need for the home. You should take short breaks to avoid back stiffness.

Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa in the morning.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red or Maroon

Sagittarius: Sagittarians may feel active and confident today. If something has been unclear between you and your partner, talk about it openly and calmly. At work, meetings, presentations, or quick discussions can go well. If you are buying any electronic items or booking travel, compare prices and check your options. A short walk, yoga or some light exercise will help you feel energetic throughout the day.

Remedy: Apply sandalwood tilak on your forehead.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange, Golden

Capricorn: You may find yourself thinking more about money, family, and future plans today. An open discussion with your partner about your monthly budget can help avoid misunderstandings. Your practical approach at work can help you stay organised and keep things moving. Take some time to check your savings and cut down on expenses you don’t really need. Keep sipping warm water to stay comfortable and hydrated.

Remedy: Feed stray dogs.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Yellow

Aquarius: You could be in a pretty good mood today and feel more confident about yourself. Being honest with your partner can make your relationship feel warmer and bring you closer. At work, trust your ideas and take the lead when something needs your attention. Before spending money, think about your long-term plans. Keep your evening easy and get a good night’s sleep.

Remedy: Donate Mustard oil at a local temple.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Pisces: You may feel like slowing down and having some quiet time today. Your partner seems busy or a little distant today, give them some space and let things settle naturally. At work, you may be more productive when you focus on your tasks without any distraction. Keep track of small expenses, as unexpected spending could come up. Before bed, take a few quiet minutes to meditate or relax.

Remedy: Apply Saffron tilak on your forehead.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: White

Astrology inputs by Neha Rajpput