Daily horoscope for September 27, 2026: Love, money and luck; these zodiac signs may get a surprise

September 27 may bring an interesting mix of emotions, financial developments and fortunate moments, with planetary movements shaping the day for different zodiac signs.

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Daily horoscope for September 27, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on September 27, 2026, the Moon moves through Pisces. It stays in Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra until 11:08 AM, then shifts into Revati Nakshatra, bringing grounded wisdom in the morning and more intuition and creativity in the afternoon.

Aries: Overthinking at work slows down your pace today. Business owners should cross-check expansion plans or foreign contacts. Try to avoid big financial risks and keep your expenses low today. A peaceful evening with your partner brings mental comfort. Practice yoga or deep breathing to manage sleep issues.

Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

Taurus: Teamwork helps you complete targets ahead of time. Business profits show steady improvement. In terms of Financial life, You will get monetary returns today from your past investments. Try to do fun activities with your partner to boost emotional warmth. To maintain your energy levels, eat fresh fruits to maintain your energy levels.

Remedy: Feed green grass to a cow.

Lucky Number: Pink

Lucky Color: 6

Gemini: Senior officers appreciate your dedicated work approach. Business leaders secure a promising new client deal. Keep an eye on your budget to control unnecessary expenses. A warm conversation with your partner brightens your love life today. Try to Avoid cold drinks and eat clean to prevent throat irritation.

Remedy: Chant Gayatri Mantra.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green or Blue

Cancer: Luck supports your career efforts today. You will grow in your business and your business expansion plans move smoothly without hurdles. To improve your finances, focus on long-term savings rather than short-term gains. Open talks heal recent misunderstandings in marriage. To avoid mental fatigue, take short breaks.

Remedy: Offer raw milk mixed with water to a Shivling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White or Silver

Leo: Be cautious with workplace politics today. Business owners should not do new partnerships for now. Keep some extra cash ready for sudden expenses. Patience keeps harmony intact in your love life. Try not to eat heavy foods to keep digestion light.

Remedy: Offer water with kumkum to the Sun.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden or Bright Colors

Virgo: New business partnerships bring fruitful long-term results. Job holders receive good support from colleagues. Financial inflows stay steady and will help you in keeping things balanced. Mutual respect can bring you and your partner closer. Make sure to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Remedy: Light a ghee lamp near a Tulsi plant.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Emerald Green

Libra: Hard work helps you win over competitors. Business trades show positive progress throughout the day. Avoid giving unrequested loans to friends today. Emotional support from your partner can make you feel less stressed. Do mild stretching in the morning to ease neck stiffness.

Remedy: Wear mild perfume.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White

Scorpio: Creative ideas give you a strong edge. Business matters move forward with steady gains. Thoughtful financial decisions can help you grow your savings. Quality time with your partner can bring joy and emotional closeness. Practice yoga to stay active and keep your body flexible.

Remedy: Lights lamp near a Peepal tree in the Evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Maroon

Sagittarius: Focus on your work duties to avoid delays. Real estate or property deals show good signs. Keep an eye on family expenses to avoid unnecessary spending and save money. A calm and peaceful home environment can make you feel more happy and relaxed. Take short walks to keep your joints flexible and active.

Remedy: Apply a turmeric tilak.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Capricorn: Short work trips yield very helpful contacts. Small business ventures will give better returns today. Good money planning keeps your future secure. Keep your conversations light with your partner and try to go on a short walk. Sitting for long hours can give you stiffness so take regular breaks and give attention to your posture.

Remedy: Feed bread to dogs.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

Aquarius: Polite speech wins support at your workplace. People relative to the creative field, will bring extra income today. If you are going out with your family try not to do impulse shopping. A good heartfelt chat can clear all the relationship doubts between you and your partner. Eat home-cooked meals to protect stomach health.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivay” 108 times today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Pisces: With the Moon in your sign, confidence remains high. Business related jewelry, decorative items, flowers, fabric, & wholesale will do good with fresh strategy. Stick strictly to your planned shopping list. Sweet and honest gestures can bring you and your partner closer. To keep your mind calm, practice meditation and yoga.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers at a temple.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Saffron

Astrology inputs by Neha Rajpput