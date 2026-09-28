Daily horoscope for September 28, 2026: Leo, Scorpio & Aquarius; something unexpected is coming!

Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius may experience a day filled with changing energies, new developments and moments that could shift their usual plans.

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Daily horoscope for September 28, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 28 September 2026, the Moon will be in Pisces and will stay in Revati Nakshatra until 10:16 AM. Let’s find out how today’s planetary positions will affect all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: People who are doing job & business may feel a bit slow in the morning, but your energy builds after 10 AM, so save the important pitches for later. Everything will be good in love life, and married couples will also enjoy a sweet, calm conversation today. Health stays fine, but try not to skip breakfast.

Remedy: Offer red flowers & jaggery to Lord Hanuman today

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Saffron

Taurus: Career-wise you will get support and guidance from your business partner or colleagues, still I will suggest not to make rushed decisions. Married couples will enjoy peaceful and happy moments together. In love life your partner may be a little demanding today. Don’t overwork yourself and make sure you get enough rest.

Remedy: Light a ghee diya before Goddess Lakshmi this evening.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Silver

Gemini: Job or business wise your work may feel a little confusing and scattered but things get better by afternoon. When it comes to your love life things look happy and light. For married life you may enjoy some quality time with your partner. As for your health, drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Remedy: Offer green moong dal to a temple.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Green

Cancer: Cancerians, career wise it’s a good day. Things may move forward smoothly. Guidance from a mentor will help you in solving complex issues. Lovers and married couples feel emotional and extra close today. As for your health overall you will feel good but take care of your feet. An evening walk will keep you relaxed.

Remedy: Chant “Om Chandraya Namah” 11 times after sunrise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

Leo: You will focus on what really matters to you. At work, pay attention to every small detail and important document. Try not to overthink small things your partner says, a simple conversation can fix any misunderstanding easily. Good day to keep check on expenses, bills and taxes. Practice evening meditation to relax your mind.

Remedy: Light a ghee diya in front of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

Virgo: At work, follow your gut feeling for any tasks. Your Boss will appreciate your work. Financially, money from past work can come to you. In love & married life everything will be sweet & smooth today. If you are single then there is a high chance that you meet someone nice. Your health is good, but you should try to fix your sleep schedule.

Remedy: Apply a sandalwood tilak on your forehead.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White or Silver

Libra: Careerwise, today you need to handle every situation with patience & smile. Try to finish your old tasks first. In married life, your partner might get irritated by your words. So, think carefully before you speak. Lovers try to keep your answers ready because your partner may bring up your old mistakes. Today you may experience problems related to your back and bones.

Remedy: Offer something sweet to a young girl and take her blessings.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

Scorpio: People working in creative fields, like art, design or media will get good results. Advice from a senior or colleague will be beneficial for you. In love life, you will share a good bond with your partner. People who are married will discuss expenses with your partner. You may face problems related to your legs today.

Remedy: Apply a red tilak on your forehead.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

Sagittarius: Love and married life will go smoothly today. You may also receive some good news from a relative. At work or in business you will complete all the tasks with enthusiasm and energy. In the evening you may meet an old colleague. Health wise, avoid eating too much cold things today.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay Namah” 11 times in the morning.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Yellow

Capricorn: Working professionals may have to go on a short trip today. People who are doing business will benefit from bold decisions. You will be able to impress your clients with your words, so use them smartly. Health wise you will feel active and strong.

Remedy: Donate some food to your househelp or someone in need.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Blue

Aquarius: Today you will take good care of your partner. Singles will focus on learning a new skill. Your family life will be peaceful and joyful today. Working professionals will search for new job opportunities and reach out to old contacts and colleagues. Today you will be careful with your spending and plan your savings. Take care of your throat and drink lukewarm water.

Remedy: Take your mothers blessings, it will boost your luck.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

Pisces: Career wise, follow your gut feelings today. You will help a colleague with their personal problems. Your love or life partner will be a bit lost in their own thoughts. If you have children, then take care of their health. There is a chance you will meet an old relative today. Take care of your mental health, and start your day with yoga or some exercises.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivay” 108 times.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pearl White