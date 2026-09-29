Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2026: Check Your Zodiac Before You Make Any Decisions Today!

Check your daily horoscope for September 29, 2026, and discover what the stars may have in store for your zodiac sign in love, career, finances, health, and personal life.

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Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 29 September 2026, the Moon will be in Aries(Mesh Rashi) and will stay in Ashwani Nakshatra until 09:04 AM.

Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: Careerwise, be careful at your work and watch out for people who don’t like you. If you are doing business keep an eye on your rivals and stick to your plan. Try to spend carefully because your expenses might go up today. You might have guests visit at your home. In love life partners unnecessary expectations make you angry. If you are married then to solve any issues talk directly to your partner. Take extra care of your health, you might face some issues in the middle part of your body.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pearl White

Taurus: People who are doing a job need to keep a positive approach today. You may face some challenges at your work. If you are running a business you might get a new deal. Avoid making quick decisions. Financially don’t make any risky investments. In love and married life, you will have a great time with your partner. Everything will go smoothly today. Your health will be better today.

Remedy: Avoid taking salt in one of your meals today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Green

Gemini: Work professionals, your efforts will pay off. You will impress your boss by your creative ideas. Business owners will expand their business and see good profits. Today sudden expenses might disturb your peace of mind. your Lovers don’t be pushy or demanding today, this can create conflict between you and your partner. Married couples will share sweet moments with their spouses. Take extra care of your health today.

Remedy: Offer green moong to someone in need.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

Cancer: Business owners will get good profits today. People who are in a job need to be extra careful with their words. If you are married then, you can expect a special gift from your spouse. Lovers, express your feelings to your partner, don’t hide your feelings. Cancerians need to go out and socialize with new people to expand your social circle. Healthwise you may suffer from shoulder pain.

Remedy: Recite any Shiva Mantra 108 times.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Leo: Working Professionals will build a strong reputation in front of bosses and colleagues. People searching for a job might get good news today. Love aur married life me. In love and married life you might get into useless arguments with your partner. Today, to avoid unhygienic or outside food you might face stomach problems in the second half of the day.

Remedy: Take blessings of your father.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

Virgo: People who are doing a job may receive compliments today, but don’t be overconfident. If you are running a business double check all your documents. Not a profitable day financially, so manage your expenses smartly. For lovers and married couples, don’t pick fights today, your partner may be in a bad mood today. People who have BP, diabetes or Heart issues will feel much better today.

Remedy: Offer sweets to any woman today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

Libra: If you are doing a job then today is a great day to learn a new skill. Business people can do financial dealings. Today is a good time to receive or give money. High chance to go out with your family today. If you’re suffering from asthma or breathing issues then pay extra attention to your health.

Remedy: Donate rice or milk to a poor person.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Green

Scorpio: The boss will appreciate your efforts and praise your work. Make sure people with negative habits or opinions may not affect you at the workplace. In married life, your partner will do something meaningful for you. Your love partner will not give you enough time today.There is a high risk of stomach infection, so avoid outside or oily food.

Remedy: Gift Red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

Sagittarius: Working Professionals keep a safe distance from coworkers who dislike you. Businessmen try to be extremely cautious with paperwork. Lovers will be very protective towards their partner. In married life your spouse might surprise you with a gift. Healthwise you will feel energetic and strong.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivay” 108 times.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

Capricorn: In your job you will receive appreciation and encouragement from colleagues and bosses. Business owners will expand their business and plan for something new. In love life try not to ignore your partner. Married couples should avoid conflicts today. By the end of the day you will enjoy a romantic dinner with your spouse. Today you will start your day with Yoga or meditation.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva today

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Grey

Aquarius: At the workplace stay fully focused and try not to make any mistakes. Today you will plan to buy a new car or something expensive. Both your love and married life will bring joy to your day. Make sure to compliment your partner today. Body stiffness will make you feel uncomfortable throughout the day. Try some yoga or exercise before starting your day.

Remedy: Chant “Om Han Hanumate Namah” 11 times.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

Pisces: Retailers and shop owners can expect good profits today. Working Professionals may have to go on short work trips. This will bring great benefits for your career. An unexpected visit to a friend’s or relative’s house may come up. You should spend some quality time with your spouse at home. One of your friends will give you some health advice today, make sure to follow it.

Remedy: Mix a pinch of haldi in bathing water.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Mustard