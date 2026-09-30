Daily horoscope for September 30, 2026: One zodiac sign is set to receive big news today

Check your daily horoscope for September 30, 2026, and discover what the stars may have in store for your zodiac sign in love, finances, health, and more.

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Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2026 (PC: Magnific)

According to Vedic astrology, on 30 September 2026, the Moon will be in Aries (Mesh Rashi) until 01:14 PM, after which it enters into Taurus. The day begins under the influence of Bharani Nakshatra, which remains active until 07:37 AM, followed by Krittika Nakshtra.

Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: At work you may have to put extra effort. Businessmen should try to maintain a good relationship with their partner. Today is a wonderful day for love and married life. Your spouse will do their best to make your day special. Manage your budget carefully, there is a possibility of an increase in your expenses. Healthwise, you could get a cold or cough today due to seasonal weather changes.

Remedy: Apply red sandalwood tilak on your forehead.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

Taurus: At work you may face some difficulties in the first half of the day. The second half will be more productive for working professionals. People who are doing business should stay calm while making important decisions. Lovers may feel a bit stressed about their future. Your spouse’s behaviour will hurt you today. Keep your patience high during any conversation. Healthwise, you might not get enough rest.

Remedy: Feed a fresh roti to a cow and take her blessings.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Grey

Gemini: People doing jobs will get irritated easily. Don’t jump on any important decisions. Your Business will move at a slower pace today. In love life you can express your feelings to your crush or lovers. For married people your partner will feel proud of you. You will have a discussion regarding property matters with your family. Anyone above 40 need to take extra care of their health today.

Remedy: Keep a small fennel potli with you throughout the day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

Cancer: In job you will get appreciation from your boss or senior for your hard work. Business owner can expect good profits today. Lovers might go on a romantic date, while married couples may get a surprise from their spouse. You will start saving or have a discussion with family about your future plans. People suffering from high blood pressure, asthma or diabetes need to take extra precautions.

Remedy: Donate a packet of milk at a temple today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: White

Leo: Today your performance will be great in both your job and business. Both your love and married life will remain sweet and peaceful. Relationship with in-laws will improve today. You will pan to make a long-term investment. Healthwise, Your energy level will high today. Eat a balanced meal and go for an evening day.

Remedy: Donate jaggery today

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Light colors

Virgo: Career wise day is challenging, do not feel discouraged. It is just a temporary phase. Businessmen should avoid trusting anyone blindly. Married couples will discuss important family matters with their spouse. Lovers will be bit fiery today. Avoid reacting to every small issue. Focus on staying active and increase your physical activity.

Remedy: Chant “Om Bram Breem Braum Sah Budhaya Namah” 11 times in the morning.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

Libra: At your workplace, your ideas will be praised. You may reconnect with an ex-colleague. Someone’s advice or guidance will be helpful for your business. In love and married life your partners unreasonable demands might stress you out today. You may host an unexpected guest at home. On the health front, you will feel fit today but if you are dealing with any chronic health issues do not be careless.

Remedy: Pray to Lord Ganesha and chant any of his mantra 108 times.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Red

Scorpio: Careerwise, you will have to complete your tasks on your own, don’t expect help from others. A long work-related trip is on the cards for you. Lovers may hide their feelings from their partner due to any hidden fear. Married couples be careful as a third party could cause misunderstandings between you and your partner. People who are already dealing with health issues will get some relief.

Remedy: Spend some time in nature today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Blue

Sagittarius: At your workplace your new ideas and knowledge will be appreciated by seniors or boss. Businessmen can expect a good flow of money. Lovers try to avoid any misunderstandings with your partner as your unpredictable mood might irritate your partner. Today focus on your mental strength. Yoga and meditation will help you stay grounded.

Remedy: Start you day by taking the blessings of your elders.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

Capricorn: Careerwise, you need to work hard and try to avoid speaking too much as people misunderstood your words. Businessmen might feel tensed today. A relative or friend might ask for financial help. Lovers and married people will enjoy a romantic evening with their partner. Housewives will spend their day in learning a new skill or hobby.

Remedy: Donate whatever you feel to someone in need today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Maroon

Aquarius: At work you will be proactive today. Business owners who are in small scale industries will receive higher profits. Also today is the day to expand your business or implement any new plan. Any old romantic connection will try to connect with you on social media. Married people should keep their ego aside and try to resolve any ongoing issue with partner. Healthwise don’t ignore your health issues. Spend some time in nature to recharge yourself and feel refreshed.

Remedy: Worship the shiv priwar

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Forest Green

Pisces: Business owners will make a decision which will make their employees happy. Careerwise advice from an experienced person will help you in making plans. Make sure to take out some time for your partner. From a health perspective, you will feel energetic and fit today. Housewives will be overloaded with household chores, which may lead to physical exhaustion.

Remedy: Donate Green moong dal at a temple today

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: White