Daily Horoscope September 23, 2026: Gemini, Aries, Sagittarius, Leo should avoid these things

Daily Horoscope September 23, 2026: Know what your day looks like according to the stars

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Daily Horoscope (PC- Magnific)

Daily Horoscope September 23, 2026: According to Vedic astrology, the Moon will be in Capricorn(Makar Rashi) until around 9:57 PM, and will then move into Aquarius(Kumbh Rashi). The Moon will be in Shravana Nakshatra until around 09:09 AM, after which it moves through Dhanishtha Nakshatra.

Aries

Moon in your 10th house may bring extra focus toward career, responsibilities and your public image. You may feel motivated to complete pending work and prove your abilities. In love, avoid letting work pressure affect your relationship. Financially, stay practical and avoid unnecessary spending. Travel may be related to work or responsibilities. Take short breaks to avoid mental tiredness.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in the morning

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange

Taurus

Moon in your 9th house can encourage learning, spiritual activities, long-distance travel and seeking guidance from experienced people. You may feel more optimistic about your future. Relationships can benefit from honest conversations. Financially, focus on long-term planning rather than quick gains. A spiritual or educational journey may be meaningful.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivay” 108 times in the evening

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

Gemini

Moon in your 8th house may make you more thoughtful and emotionally sensitive. Avoid overthinking situations that are not fully clear yet. Be careful with shared finances, loans and unnecessary expenses. In relationships, give yourself and others some space. Travel plans should be checked carefully before leaving.

Remedy: Donate green vegetables to someone in need.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

Cancer

Moon in your 7th house highlights relationships, partnerships and one-to-one conversations. This can be a good day to understand your partner or resolve a misunderstanding calmly. Business partnerships may also require clear communication. Financial decisions involving another person should be discussed carefully. Travel with your partner or close companion may be enjoyable.

Remedy: Offer milk to Lord Shiva.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White or Silver

Leo

Moon in your 6th house may increase your focus on work, routines and responsibilities. You may need to deal with small challenges, but staying organised can help you manage them. Avoid unnecessary arguments at work. Financially, focus on clearing pending payments or expenses. Keep your daily routine balanced.

Remedy: Offer food to animals.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

Virgo

Moon in your 5th house can bring creativity, romance and emotional connection with children or loved ones. It is a favourable day to work on creative ideas and personal interests. In love, express your feelings instead of keeping everything inside. Financially, avoid impulsive investments or speculative decisions. Travel for leisure can refresh your mind.

Remedy: Offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Green

Libra

Moon in your 4th house brings attention to home, family, comfort and emotional peace. You may want to spend more time with family or improve your living space. Avoid carrying workplace stress into your home. Financially, expenses related to home or family may arise. Keep important travel plans flexible.

Remedy: Light a ghee diya at home in the evening.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink

Scorpio

Moon in your 3rd house encourages communication, confidence and taking initiative. You may feel more comfortable expressing your ideas and taking action on pending plans. In love, honest communication can strengthen your bond. Financially, focus on practical opportunities rather than risky decisions. Short-distance travel is possible.

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa with devotion.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

Sagittarius

Moon in your 2nd house puts focus on money, family and speech. You may think more seriously about savings and financial security. Be careful with your words, especially during emotional conversations. Family discussions can bring useful clarity. Avoid unnecessary shopping and focus on building financial stability.

Remedy: Donate food or sweets to someone in need

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Yellow or Golden

Capricorn

Moon in your 1st house makes your emotions and personal priorities more prominent. You may feel more aware of your needs and future direction. This is a good day to organise your thoughts and focus on personal goals. In love, avoid becoming too emotionally reserved. Financially, make decisions patiently rather than impulsively.

Remedy: chant “Om Som Somaya Namah” 11 times.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

Aquarius

Moon in your 12th house may make you seek solitude, rest and a quieter environment. You may need to manage expenses carefully and avoid unnecessary purchases. In relationships, do not assume what the other person is thinking—communicate clearly. Travel or work-related expenses may need attention. Prioritise proper rest.

Remedy: Donate white rice or milk to someone in need

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

Pisces

Moon in your 11th house can support social connections, networking and progress toward goals. You may receive useful support from friends, colleagues or your wider circle. Financially, this can be a good day to review income and future plans. In love, spending quality time with your partner can improve closeness. A social or short trip may be enjoyable.

Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree on Wednesday

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow