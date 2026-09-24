Daily Horoscope September 24, 2026: What the stars have in store for you today?

Daily Horoscope: September 24 is a day for progressive thinking, strategic innovation, and emotional balance. Focus on group harmony, objective reasoning, and holistic wellness. Avoid rigid mindsets, hasty expenditures, and unnecessary confrontations.

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Horoscope (File Photo)

According to Vedic astrology, on September 24, 2026, the Moon will move into Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi) and stay in Shatabhisha Nakshatra. This may bring a more thoughtful, independent, and practical mindset. You may feel drawn toward new ideas, social connections, and personal growth. The Moon’s position in different houses will affect each zodiac sign in its own way. Here’s what the day may bring for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: Moon in your 11th house brings focus to friendships, networking, financial gains, and your long-term goals. In love and married life, spending quality time with your partner, having fun conversations, or enjoying a shared hobby can bring you closer. At work, teamwork and support from colleagues or seniors can help you achieve good results. Financially, you may see some extra income or better cash flow, but it is still important to save wisely. Take care of your lower-leg and stay hydrated.

Remedy: Chant “Om Angarakaya Namah” 108 times.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red, Yellow

Taurus: Moon in your 10th house puts more focus on your career, work, and responsibilities. In love and married life, try to give your partner some time and emotional support, especially if you have a busy day. At work, your hard work and leadership skills may get noticed, but avoid being too controlling. Financially, think carefully before making any new investment and review your long-term plans. Also, maintain a healthy daily routine and take enough rest to avoid stress and burnout.

Remedy: Feed birds in the morning.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: White, Pink

Gemini: Moon in your 9th house brings focus to luck, learning, spirituality, and travel. In love and married life, talking about your future plans or taking a short trip together can help strengthen your bond. At work, learning a new skill or taking advice from an experienced person can be helpful. Financially, careful planning will work better than taking unnecessary risks. For your health, do some light exercise and take care of your digestion.

Remedy: Chant “Om Budhaya Namah” 108 times.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Blue, Purple

Cancer: Moon in your 8th house may make you more emotional and thoughtful. In relationships, try not to overthink things and communicate openly to avoid small misunderstandings. At work, double-check reports and important data before submitting them. Financially, keep an eye on joint finances, taxes, and unexpected expenses. Take some time to relax and try to reduce screen time in the evening.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times and offer water to a Shivling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow, Sky blue

Leo: Moon in your 7th house brings more focus to relationships, partnerships, and married life. In love and marriage, give your partner enough space and attention to keep things peaceful and happy. At work, teamwork and discussions can bring good results, but listen carefully before making decisions. Financially, you may have some business-related expenses, so keep your budget under control. Stay active and include some light exercise in your routine.

Remedy: Offer water mixed with red flowers or kumkum to the Sun.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red, Orange

Virgo: Moon in your 6th house brings more focus to your health, daily routine, work, and responsibilities. In relationships, try not to be too critical or focus too much on small issues. At work, your attention to detail will help you finish pending tasks smoothly. Financially, keep track of your daily expenses and avoid unnecessary loans or debt. Take care of your diet and avoid heavy or unhygienic food.

Remedy: Donate green vegetables or lentils to someone in need.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: White, Green

Libra: Moon in your 5th house brings focus to creativity, romance, happiness, and new ideas. In love and married life, spending quality time together or planning something fun can make your bond stronger. At work, your creative ideas can help solve difficult problems, so don’t hesitate to share them. Financially, keep an eye on spending related to shopping, entertainment, or fun activities. Make sure you also take some time to relax and enjoy yourself.

Remedy: Offer white flowers to Goddess Lakshmi

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: White, Light Blue

Scorpio: Moon in your 4th house brings more focus to home, family, property, and emotional peace. In love and married life, spending some quality time at home with your partner can help reduce stress and bring you closer. At work, focus on organizing your tasks and completing things steadily instead of taking on big new projects. Financially, you may spend on your home, property, or things that make you more comfortable. Take care of your posture and relax your back.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Pink, Sea Green

Sagittarius: Moon in your 3rd house boosts your confidence, communication, and courage. In love and married life, being open and honest with your partner can help clear any doubts or misunderstandings. At work, short trips, phone calls, or networking can help move your projects forward. Financially, try to avoid unnecessary online shopping or impulse purchases. Take a few minutes for deep breathing or simple breathing exercises to stay calm and relaxed.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers or turmeric powder to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Golden, white

Capricorn: Moon in your 2nd house brings more focus to money, savings, family matters, and the way you communicate. In love and married life, talking openly with your partner about future financial plans can build trust. At work, think before you speak and avoid using harsh words during discussions. Financially, this is a good time to review your savings, fixed deposits, and budget. Take care of your throat and maintain good oral hygiene.

Remedy: Light a mustard oil for Lord Shani in the evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Mustard, Yellow

Aquarius: Moon in your 1st house brings more focus to yourself, your personal growth, and overall well-being. In love and married life, share your feelings openly with your partner. Your honesty can help strengthen your relationship. At work, your fresh ideas and calm attitude can help you handle challenges easily. Financially, avoid making quick decisions and try to save for future needs. Stay hydrated and maintain a regular sleep routine.

Remedy: Donate food to someone in need.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Green

Pisces: Moon in your 12th house may make you more spiritual and increase your need for some quiet time. It can also bring extra expenses. In love and married life, be patient if your partner seems busy or distant, and avoid making assumptions. At work, research, planning, or dealing with foreign clients may go smoothly. Financially, keep some extra money aside for unexpected travel or medical expenses. Get enough sleep and spend some time meditating or relaxing.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” 108 times.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Red