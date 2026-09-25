Daily Horoscope, September 25: Love, career, money and health for all zodiac signs

Daily Zodiac Horoscope: September 25 is a good day to stay focused and keep things practical. Trust your instincts, but also think things through before making decisions. Keep your daily routine simple and organised. Avoid rushing into money matters or getting into unnecessary arguments. Stay calm, flexible, and focused on what really matters.

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Astrology, Daily Horoscope (PC- Magnific)

Daily Zodiac Horoscope for September 25, 2026: According to Vedic astrology, on September 25, 2026, the Moon is transiting through Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi) and moving into Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra. This planetary influence brings deep analytical thinking, transformation and spiritual insight. Since the Moon stays in Aquarius for all zodiac signs, its specific placement changes by House (Bhav) for each sign.

Here is the updated Daily Horoscope for every Zodiac Sign:

Aries: Today, your mind may be focused on your goals, future plans, and social connections.In your love life, sit down with your partner and talk about where you both want to be in a few years—it will bring you closer. At work, teamwork can help you get good results, but avoid taking on too many tasks at once. Financially, your past efforts may bring some gains, so keep saving for the future. If you’ve been sitting for a long time, take a break and stretch your legs.

Remedy: Light Camphor at home in the evening

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

Taurus: Your work and responsibilities may take up most of your attention today. Try to keep work stress away from your personal life so you can enjoy time with your partner. Your hard work may get noticed by your boss or seniors, but stay open to other people’s ideas. Financially, check your budget before making any big purchase. Also, try to eat your meals on time to keep your stomach comfortable.

Remedy: Donate stationery to a child in need.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

Gemini: You may feel like learning something new, travelling, or exploring new ideas today. A heart-to-heart conversation with your partner or planning a short trip together can bring you closer. At work, you’ll be able to handle new tasks with confidence. Be careful with money and avoid risky investments or quick-money schemes. Taking a short walk or spending some time outdoors can help you feel calm and relaxed.

Remedy: Donate yellow food items to someone in need.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

Cancer: You may find yourself thinking more deeply about things today, especially family matters or money you share with others. In your relationship, don’t let a quiet moment make you overthink. If something is on your mind, just talk to your partner openly. At work, take your time and double-check your reports to avoid small mistakes. Keep an eye on household expenses and any unexpected bills. In the evening, try putting your phone away for an hour before bed—it can help you relax and sleep better.

Remedy: Read or listen to Durga Chalisa once.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Silver or light colour

Leo: Relationships take center stage today. You may have a chance to clear up a misunderstanding or have a meaningful conversation with someone close to you. At work, cooperation will get you further than trying to do everything on your own, especially when dealing with clients or teammates. Before agreeing to anything important, take a moment to read the details carefully. Keep yourself hydrated and don’t ignore small signs of tiredness during the day.

Remedy: donate water or food to someone who needs it

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Yellow

Virgo: Today is a good day to get your routine back on track. In your relationship, small gestures and helping your partner out can mean a lot. Work may keep you busy, but you’ll get through things easily if you stay focused. Try not to get into unnecessary arguments with coworkers. Also, think twice before making random online purchases. Keep your food light and simple, and give yourself some time to relax.

Remedy: Light a ghee diya in front of Lord Shiva in the evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

Libra: You may feel more creative today. Spend some quality time with your partner. A simple date or fun activity can bring you closer. At work, a new idea may help you solve a tricky problem. Don’t hesitate to share it with your team. Keep a check on your spending, especially on entertainment. Take short breaks during the day. It will help you stay fresh.

Remedy: Keep your home entrance clean.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Silver & Light Pink

Scorpio: Spend more time at home today. Being around your family can make you feel calm and relaxed. A quiet evening with your loved ones can help you recharge. At work, find a peaceful place and focus on one task at a time. Avoid unnecessary spending and focus on family needs. Also, pay attention to your posture while working. A few small breaks can help you feel more comfortable.

Remedy: Read or listen to Hanuman Chalisa.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Red

Sagittarius: You will feel more active and confident today. It is a good day to speak your mind. A simple conversation can clear up things with your partner. At work, your ideas may get noticed. Don’t be afraid to share them. Before spending on gadgets or travel, check your budget first. A short walk or some light exercise can help you stay fresh.

Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Maroon, Light Pink

Capricorn: Money and family matters may need your attention today. Talk openly with your partner about your financial plans. It can bring more clarity to your relationship. At work, your practical approach will help you stay on track. Check your expenses and remove any subscriptions you no longer use. Try to save a little extra if you can. If your throat feels dry, keep sipping warm water.

Remedy: Light a diya in front of Lord Shiv.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

Aquarius: You may feel more confident and energetic today. It’s a good time to focus on yourself and your plans. Being open and genuine with your partner can bring you closer. At work, take the lead when needed and trust your own ideas. With money, focus on long-term goals instead of quick spending. Try to sleep on time tonight and give yourself enough rest.

Remedy: Donate food or essential items to those in need.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Brown or Maroon

Pisces: You may want some quiet time today. Use it to relax and recharge. If your partner is busy or less talkative, don’t overthink it. Give them some space. At work, you may do well with tasks that need focus and privacy. Keep an eye on small expenses, as they can add up quickly. Before bed, spend a few minutes meditating or simply sitting quietly. It can help you sleep better.

Remedy: Donate yellow sweets or bananas.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White