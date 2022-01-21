Little things that you do reflects on who you are as a person. The same goes with handwriting as well. How you write reflects greatly on your personality and who you are as a person. According to Sudhir Kove, a graphology expert, handwriting is an excellent way to decipher a person’s personality traits. Sudhir further talks about how handwriting is also known as brainwriting. As per Sudhir, our muscles’ performance depends on the brain that transmits instructions via electric impulses through our nervous system. This message travels through a neural circuit. It differs from person to person and is unique. This makes every handwriting different. This arises a desire to write more and be strong. Then, the brain releases the electric impulse that passes through the circuit. This results in twitching muscles and leads to writing.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 21, Friday: Taurus Will Receive Good News, Scorpio Will Reap From Hardwork Done in Past

Here Are What Different Handwriting Styles Reveals About Your Personality

Cursive Writing: A person with cursive writing has the urge to connect things. They are good with communication and have an excellent flow. However, they are not good with maths. They flow really well with the conversation and hence, are good at implementing things as well. One of the drawbacks is that they are not good with non-structured programmes.

Print Writing: People who have print handwriting are usually creative with a lot of déjà vu moments. They can also conquer the number game. One of the drawbacks is that they have weak memory skills. They struggle with communication too. These people easily get bored but are creative 24 x 7. They like regular changes in décor etc.

Right Slant Writing: These people always know how to communicate with the opposite gender. They have these skills: helpful in nature, extrovert, like to be surrounded with people, good at maintaining relation with everyone. However, they are very impulsive in nature and this might come in their way during their communication.

Left Slant Writing: These people are introvert in nature and are not very expressive with their feelings. People with this writing pattern tend to remain solo and not like mingling. They are philosophical in nature and have do not have a strong relationship with their bosses or fathers. These people work in the IT field.

Big Writing: These people are extroverts. They like to chat, show off and are extravagant. They like attention and believe in fast results.

Small Writing: People with this handwriting pattern are usually introverts. They like to focus on specific things and want results in detail. They also like consuming fast information.