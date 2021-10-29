Dhanteras has great importance in the Hindu religion. It is celebrated on the Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Lord Dhanvantari was born on this day, hence this day is also called Dhan Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti. This year Dhanteras is falling on November 2, 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: These Pensioners Will Receive 3% Hike in Dearness Relief Ahead of Diwali | Full List Here

On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Dhan Kuber are worshipped. This brings wealth to the house. According to mythology, Lord Dhanvantari appeared on this day with a jar of nectar in his hands at the time of churning of the ocean between Devas and Asuras, hence, on this day the god of Ayurveda is worshipped for the betterment of mankind and get rid of ailments and sufferings. Dhanvantari is considered to be the 12th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The worship of Goddess Lakshmi is also very important. Maa Lakshmi is considered the goddess of wealth, that is why on this day, along with Lord Dhanvantari, Maa Lakshmi is also worshipped. With the blessings of Maa Lakshmi, happiness and prosperity come into the house. One gets freedom from financial problems and troubles. Also Read - Diwali 2021: When is Deepawali, Time of Lakshmi Puja, History And Celebrations

How to Do Pooja on Dhanteras

Dhanteras relates to wealth and prosperity. On this day, decorate your house with colourful bulbs flowers and rangoli. your entrance should be attractive to invite the goddess of prosperity and wealth. You can make a swastika on the main door, the footprint of Maa Lakshmi on the entrance and pooja room. Also Read - Diwali, Dhanteras Investment Tips: Check Top Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

In the evening on Dhanteras, establish Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari towards the north in an auspicious time.

Diwali starts from this day itself. So, light diyas and candles at your home.

First worship Lord Ganesha. Light a diya in front of God. A red cloth is offered to the Lord and then fresh flowers are showered on the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Now white sweets are given to Kuber Deva and yellow sweets to Dhanvantari Dev.

Keep chanting the mantra ‘Om Hreem Kuberai Namah’ during the worship.

One can recite Dhanvantari Stotra on this day to please Lord Dhanvantari.

What to do on Dhanteras

Purchasing broom is considered good luck

There is a tradition of buying new things on the day of Dhanteras. People buy silver, gold, copper, brass, jewellery and utensils. Apart from gold and silver jewellery and utensils, brooms purchased on the occasion of Dhanteras is considered auspicious as it symbolizes the removal of poverty and negativities from households.

Do not buy gifts

On this day, buy things for your home, for your family members. Do not take gifts for someone else on this day. This will increase prosperity and wealth in your home.

Get a pack of salt

Purchasing salt on this day is considered auspicious too. Use this salt to prepare food during Diwali. On the day of Diwali use a little bit of this salt while mopping the house to get rid of all the negative energy.

Coriander seeds

You can buy coriander seeds on this day. This is because coriander is considered a symbol of good health and good income. You can use coriander seeds in dhanteras and Diwali pooja.

Gomti Chakra is purchased

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi is very fond of Gomti Chakra. Hence, you can purchase it to welcome the goddess of wealth to your homes.

Things to avoid on Dhanteras to maintain positivity, calmness and prosperity in your house.

Here are a few things you should avoid doing on this day

Don’t lend money On Dhanteras do not lend money to anyone. The day is to focus on attracting money to your house rather than giving it out.

Avoid items of glass and iron

Do not buy items made of glass, aluminium and iron. Especially, Iron utensils should not be bought home on this day. Even sharp things like Knife, and tools are not considered auspicious things to buy on this day. Black colour is not considered auspicious as per religious point of view. So avoid buying black colour stuff on this day.

Do not buy items made of glass, aluminium and iron. Especially, Iron utensils should not be bought home on this day. Even sharp things like Knife, and tools are not considered auspicious things to buy on this day. Black colour is not considered auspicious as per religious point of view. So avoid buying black colour stuff on this day. Empty utensils are not taken home

Nothing empty should be taken home on Dhanteras. So, fill water, cereals or anything in empty utensils before taking them home. It is believed that one should not buy empty utensils on Dhanteras. you can fill the bought utensil with water before taking it inside the house.

Nothing empty should be taken home on Dhanteras. So, fill water, cereals or anything in empty utensils before taking them home. It is believed that one should not buy empty utensils on Dhanteras. you can fill the bought utensil with water before taking it inside the house. Don’t buy Car or Heavy Appliance

Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day for buying thing like vehicles, heavy appliances and gifts. However, it is better to make the payment a day before in order to maintain the positivity in the house. Do not make payment on Dhanteras as wealth is believed to be preserved at home and not given away on this occasion.

(Dr Aarti Dahiya reached her mission to be an Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Expert, Psychic Healer, and many more. It’s been 13 years that she keeps her vow to make people blissful from any kind of obstacles, adversity, problems. She has the key to solutions to every difficulty.)