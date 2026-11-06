Dhanteras 2026: Beyond gold – The festival where health became wealth

Explore the deeper meaning of Dhanteras and discover why the festival is traditionally associated with health, healing and prosperity, not just gold and wealth. Learn about Lord Dhanvantari, the significance of Ayurveda and the timeless belief that good health is the greatest form of wealth.

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Dhanteras 2026 (PC: Magnific)

Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, is often reduced to a shopping festival. Yet its roots tell a far deeper story — one where medicine, mortality, and prosperity meet on the thirteenth lunar night.

The name itself is precise. Dhan means wealth, Terasmeans the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. But the wealth it invokes was never only money.

The Physician who rose from the Ocean

The most ancient legend comes from the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean described in the Vishnu Purana. As devas and asuras churned the Ksheer Sagar for amrita, the nectar of immortality, Lord Dhanvantari emerged on Trayodashi — holding a golden pot of amrita in one hand and the sacred texts of Ayurveda in the other.

Dhanvantari, regarded as an avatar of Vishnu and the divine physician, is considered the father of Ayurveda. His appearance is why Dhanteras is also called Dhanvantari Jayanti. In 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH formally designated Dhanteras as National Ayurveda Day, first observed on 28 October 2016, to honour this connection.

The message is deliberate: three deities are worshipped together — Dhanvantari for health, Goddess Lakshmi for abundance, and Kubera, the treasurer of the gods, for material wealth. True dhan begins with the body.

A Lamp lit for death himself

Perhaps the least understood ritual is Yama Deepam. On Dhanteras evening, families light thirteen small diyas, often hand-shaped from wheat flour, filled with mustard oil, and placed facing south — the direction of Yama, god of death.

The tradition traces to King Hima and his sixteen-year-old son, whose horoscope predicted death by snakebite on the fourth night of his marriage. His young bride refused to accept the prophecy. She piled all her gold and silver ornaments at the chamber door, lit hundreds of lamps, and sang through the night to keep her husband awake.

When Yama arrived as a serpent, he was blinded by the blaze of light reflecting off the metals. He climbed atop the heap of gold and sat listening to the songs until dawn, then quietly withdrew. The prince lived.

Yamadeepdaan, the offering of light to Yama, remains a prayer for longevity and protection from untimely death — a reminder that Dhanteras confronts mortality, not just markets.

Why a broom outranks gold?

Ask what to buy on Dhanteras and most will say gold. Tradition says otherwise.

In Maharashtra, the most auspicious purchases are a new broom (jhadu) and whole coriander seeds (sabut dhaniya). The broom is treated as a physical form of Lakshmi herself — sweeping away poverty and stagnation before wealth is invited in. The coriander seed, sounding like dhan, symbolises growth. Families offer dhaniya mixed with jaggery as naivedya, then sow a portion in soil on Diwali morning. The sprouting green is living prosperity.

There is also a quiet rule: never buy or gift an empty vessel. Utensils must be filled with rice, water, or sweets, so they carry abundance rather than emptiness.

One Festival, Many Colors

Dhanteras wears different clothes across regions. In Gujarat, it is the eve of the New Year, marked by Chopda Puja — the worship of new account books. In Tamil Nadu, Brahmin households prepare marundu, herbal Ayurvedic balls of dried ginger, pepper and jaggery, consumed before sunrise on Naraka Chaturdashi. In Rajasthan, cattle are adorned and worshipped as the source of livelihood.

Jains observe it as Dhanyateras, linked to Mahavira’s final meditation. The themes converge: cleansing, renewal, gratitude for harvest, and the closing of old accounts.

What Remains

Beneath the rush for jewellery lies an older philosophy — that wealth without health is hollow, that light can hold back darkness for one more night, and that prosperity must be swept clean to enter.

This Dhanteras, the most radical purchase may not be gold at all, but the recognition that the first wealth is the body that carries us through the festival of lights.