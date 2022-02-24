The last few years have been a bag full of surprises. There has been many major events and various predictions which are not just scary but hit you differently. Shockingly, the French astrologer and seer, Nostradamus who is said to have written things of the future in his book Les Propheties in 1555 featuring 942 forecasts, had predicted that there would be a war in Europe in 2022.Also Read - Putin Drags World to War: Here's What We Know So Far

Nostradamus has been credited with predicting numerous world events including the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon, the John F Kennedy assassination and the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre. Nostradamus also predicted the war sometime this year.

The seer predicted that World War III, an earthquake, and a third antichrist may take place soon. In a series titled Nostradamus: End of Days, British Nostradamus expert Bobby Shailer who also appeared in the series was quoted saying, "If the French seer is correct, the Earth will be destroyed during a cataclysmic event he called "the final conflagration." But it won't happen for another 1,772 years."

Bobby also talked about the volcanic eruption in Yellowstone National Park and a massive solar flare that can happen in the coming years.

“Nostradamus does talk about something he calls the final conflagration, fire from the heavens, extinction-level events, two or three, which would probably happen close to 3797, but he does mention several conflagrations before that,” told The Sun.

Shailer also said there is a possible breakout of a Third World War. According to his predictions, if humans get through the Third World War, then we can experience 1000 years of peace, which is known as the Age of Saturn.