Vastu Tips: Diwali is the festival of lights, the most prominent Hindu festival celebrated all over India with great enthusiasm. According to the ancient calendar, Diwali is observed on Amavasya of the month of Kartik, every year. In 2021, Diwali will be celebrated on 4th November (Thursday).Also Read - Diwali Vastu 2021: From Bedroom to Kitchen, Know The Best Colours For Your Home

On this day, people not only worship the goddess of wealth, Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, but they also adopt some Vastu rules that bring happiness and prosperity to their home. Here is the list of some important and easy Vastu tips which will help you remove all the negativities and problems and bring prosperity, harmony and happiness in life. Also Read - 7 Vastu Symbols to Enhance, Invite And Attract Career Success

Cleaning of the house: First and foremost important thing is that you should make your house neat and clean. Broken utensils, broken furniture, non-working electronics, old clothes, waste paper, some such items which are not being used for a long time, etc. should be removed before the festival. Because due to such things, rahu, shani and ketu become dominant in the house, which brings negative energy. It creates mental stress.

Even the premise should be clean and clutter-free to enable the free flow of positive energy.

First and foremost important thing is that you should make your house neat and clean. Broken utensils, broken furniture, non-working electronics, old clothes, waste paper, some such items which are not being used for a long time, etc. should be removed before the festival. Because due to such things, rahu, shani and ketu become dominant in the house, which brings negative energy. It creates mental stress. Even the premise should be clean and clutter-free to enable the free flow of positive energy. Which side should you keep your face at the time of worship: Lakshmi Puja should always be done facing north or east. If this is not possible, you can also worship in the west direction, but make sure that you face north or east.

Lakshmi Puja should always be done facing north or east. If this is not possible, you can also worship in the west direction, but make sure that you face north or east. Meru Yantra Puja: According to ancient texts, worshipping Meru Shree Yantra is extremely auspicious. It is helpful in correcting Vastu defects. Be it a financial problem or a personal failure, Meru Yantra is a solution for all. Yantra also works in removing all obstacles and bringing happiness and prosperity. According to our mythology, Meru is a yantra that has spiritual power. Worship Shree Yantra and Kuber Yantra also on this day.

According to ancient texts, worshipping Meru Shree Yantra is extremely auspicious. It is helpful in correcting Vastu defects. Be it a financial problem or a personal failure, Meru Yantra is a solution for all. Yantra also works in removing all obstacles and bringing happiness and prosperity. According to our mythology, Meru is a yantra that has spiritual power. Worship Shree Yantra and Kuber Yantra also on this day. Lakshmi- Ganesh Idol: Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha always for Diwali. Because it is considered lucky. The idol should be made of soil will be more auspicious though you can take an idol of silver or ashtdhatu’s.

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha always for Diwali. Because it is considered lucky. The idol should be made of soil will be more auspicious though you can take an idol of silver or ashtdhatu’s. Home decoration: Decorate the area in front of the house, whether it is the main entrance or the entrance, with Rangoli or flowers. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Put a bandhanwar of mango leaves or Ashoka leaves at the main entrance of the house.

Decorate the area in front of the house, whether it is the main entrance or the entrance, with Rangoli or flowers. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Put a bandhanwar of mango leaves or Ashoka leaves at the main entrance of the house. Painting the home: Some people paint their houses during the festive season to bring positivity to the house. Paint the walls of every room as per Vastu. It is beneficial for the family. The children room should be painted in green colour.

Some people paint their houses during the festive season to bring positivity to the house. Paint the walls of every room as per Vastu. It is beneficial for the family. The children room should be painted in green colour. How to use coloured lights: Decorate your home and office with coloured bulbs apart from diyas and candles on the occasion of Deepotsav. If the house or shop is facing east, then put yellow decorative lights. South facing houses should have more red lights than green and blue ones. If your house is facing west then use blue and white and fewer red lights. North facing houses should have more green and white lights and fewer red lights.

Decorate your home and office with coloured bulbs apart from diyas and candles on the occasion of Deepotsav. If the house or shop is facing east, then put yellow decorative lights. South facing houses should have more red lights than green and blue ones. If your house is facing west then use blue and white and fewer red lights. North facing houses should have more green and white lights and fewer red lights. Importance of Gifts: Gifting sweets and items to friends and family members is also considered auspicious on Diwali. Do not gift firecrackers, black leather material, knife or any other type of weapon as it can hamper your relationship and health as well.

Gifting sweets and items to friends and family members is also considered auspicious on Diwali. Do not gift firecrackers, black leather material, knife or any other type of weapon as it can hamper your relationship and health as well. Light a lamp in every room of the house: On Diwali, every room should be lighted. So keep diya or candle in every room. Light a lamp also near the well, hand pump and water tank. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi.

Apart from these, you should also keep some other things in mind like:

On Diwali, every room should be lighted. So keep diya or candle in every room. Light a lamp also near the well, hand pump and water tank. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Apart from these, you should also keep some other things in mind like: According to Vastu, fruits and flowers should be used in pooja as a whole without breaking.

Donate clothes to poor girls on Diwali. It attracts wealth.

Light a lamp throughout the night at the place of worship

(Dr. Aarti Dahiya reached her mission to be an Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Expert, Psychic Healer, and many more. It’s been 13 years that she keeps her vow to make people blissful from any kind of obstacles, adversity, problems. She has the key to solutions to every difficulty.) Also Read - Astrology of Navratri 2021: What Food Should You Offer to Maa Durga as Per Your Zodiac Sign to Bring Peace And Luck