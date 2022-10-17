Diwali 2022: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. This is a crucial time for buyers and traders, as people buy gold, silver, utensils and even electronics to welcome Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. Even though Dhanteras is an auspicious time for everyone, there are some things you can buy and some that you should avoid.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Decorate Your Home With 10 Easy And Beautiful Rangoli Designs

Dhanteras 2022: What to buy this year

Investment For the Future: Dhanteras is a pious occasion and should be used constructively for securing the future. One can make investments in stocks, mutual funds, insurance and others. Wellbeing Vouchers: Dhanteras is all about health, wealth and abundance. The day can be innovatively used to invest in well-being vouchers for self and family all around the year. The occasion can be used to proactively take care of self and make it a festival of self-care and rejuvenation. Precious Metals: Buying silver and gold is considered auspicious during the festival of Dhanteras. People purchase coins with images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to worship and gift on this occasion. Electronic items: TV, AC, Fridge, microwave, and laptop are some options you could buy during this festive season. Utensils: Brass and Silver utensils are perfect items to buy and gift. But do not enter your home without filling them out first. Before entering your house, fill them with food or water to keep the bad vibes away. Home Furniture: During this period, deep cleaning and revamping household interiors are common. Dusters and Brooms: The broomstick is often associated with Goddess Lakshmi as Hindus believe it removes all the negative forces and all financial worries. This is a must-buy during this season. A Gomti Chakra: One of the rarer items on this list, a Gomti Chakra is a rare sea snail found in the Gomti river. This is considered a bringer of success and is supposed to protect the house from the evil eye. The snail shell is also used during the Diwali Puja. Opening a new business: If you plan to set up your own business or start your store, then Dhanteras is the perfect day to do it. Many devotees open new offices and shops on this day by performing a Lakshmi puja to bring luck.

Dhanteras 2022: What not to buy this year

It would help if you do not buy sharp objects like scissors, pins and knives. It brings ill luck to the family when sharp items are purchased during this festival. Do not buy things in black colour as they are generally associated with slow progress. Shoppers should stay away from glass, ceramics, plastics and aluminium products during this period.

Wishing everyone a happy Dhanteras and a festive Diwali month filled with health, wealth and abundance!