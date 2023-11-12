Home

Astrology

Diwali 2023: Auspicious Colours to Wear as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Diwali 2023: Auspicious Colours to Wear as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Wearing clothes as per the zodiac sign on the auspicious occasion of Diwali can bring good luck and prosperity

Diwali 2023: Auspicious Colours to Wear as Per Your Zodiac Sign

The festival of Diwali, known as the festival of lights, not only illuminates our homes but also brings joy, prosperity and good luck. In Hindu tradition, colours play a significant role in enhancing positivity and attracting good fortune. Each zodiac sign is connected with specific colours that resonate with their energies. As per astrology, wearing clothes as per the zodiac sign is recommended to attract happiness and prosperity. So, on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, Let’s delve into the unique colours tailored for you as per your zodiac sign.

Trending Now

DIWALI 2023: IDEAL COLOURS FOR EACH ZODIAC SIGN

Aries: Ruled by the Planet Mars, Aries should opt for shades of red and maroon. Taurus: Taurus should dress in hues of white, green or blue. Peace, tranquillity and boundless joy are sure to grace your path. Gemini: Nothing better than colour orange for Gemini on Deepawali. Cancer: Opt for the serene shades of white, cream, and green. Leo: Yellow, gold, purple, and burnt orange – these attention-grabbing hues are precisely what a Leo craves to feel truly at home Virgo: Virgo must embrace the earthy charm of brown, the regal purity of white, or the calming allure of serene green Libra: Blue, being associated with reliability and peace, is the color for them. Olive and shades of gray would also be just fine. These pastel hues would enrich and soften the Libra’s likable personality. Scorpio: Choose vibrant hues like red, yellow, and bottle green to enrich your spiritual aura. Sagittarius: Your power color is teal and canary yellow. Purple, if you choose, would help you progress into enlightenment and increased self awareness. Capricorn: Lucky colors would be emerald green, dark gray and brown. Aquarius: Choose Saturn’s hues of turquoise and blue to foster balance and promote growth. Pisces: Opting for light colors such as aquamarine and seafoam green can aid in healing, renewal, and establishing a harmonious connection with one’s subconscious.

Inputs by: Gurnoor Channy an astrology expert from All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu founded by Chairman Gurudev Shrie Kashyap.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.