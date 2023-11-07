Diwali 2023: Vehicle Colour to Choose This Dhanteras According to Zodiac Signs

Home

Thinking of buying a car this Diwali? Hold on for a moment and read what colour is lucky for you as per your zodiac sign this Dhanteras.

Dhanteras, which falls on the first day of the five-day Diwali celebration, is also called Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti. The day of Dhanteras is devoted to commemorating prosperity, wealth, and health. It is regarded as a fortunate time to purchase any costly goods, including gold, silver, and kitchenware. Many people also purchase vehicles and cars on this auspicious day.

Why Colours is so Important?

Colours are a form of energy often ruled by planets and numbers which influences the human mind and behaviour. The lucky colour of the car not only boosts prosperity in human lives but also keeps vehicle maintenance and accident-free. Furthermore, in addition to lucky colour, it is always essential to have a number which is lucky for the person.

Dhanteras 2023: Which car colour to choose as per your zodiac sign?

Aries: People born under the sign of Aries are wise to invest in a metallic brown or red car. Taurus: The second zodiac sign, Taurus, is best represented by the colours white, gold, and yellow. Gemini: Geminis, consider the colour green and army green to be lucky. For this reason, they should keep in mind that Dhanteras is the best day to buy an automobile of this hue. Cancer: Cars coloured red, white, silver and pale yellow are good choices for those born under the Cancer zodiac. Leo: The fifth sign, Leo, has good luck when they wear red, or metallic brown, They need to go out and get a red or metallic brown automobile for Dhanteras. Virgo: The lucky colours for people born under the Virgo zodiac sign are green and yellow. Libra: Those born under the Libra zodiac sign are encouraged to make purchases of white or light blue automobiles on Dhanteras. Scorpio: Any shade of red or maroon is considered auspicious for those born under the Scorpio star sign. Purchasing crimson or maroon autos during Dhanteras will be beneficial for them. Sagittarius: People born in the sign of Sagittarius should purchase red, yellow, and orange cars on Dhanteras. Capricorns: They are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of Shani Dev. As a result, they need to purchase black, grey or purple automobiles. Aquarius: Aquarians should purchase cars in shades of grey, white, and light blue. Green and yellow vehicles, including bicycles and automobiles, are readily available for purchase. Pisces: You, native Piscean, are imaginative and sensitive. You have a preference for luxurious automobiles. White, gold, and yellow are all good choices for a car colour.

In addition to selecting colour based on zodiac signs, one can select car colour based on complete date of birth and name as well.

