Diwali special horoscope, November 4, Thursday: The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.

Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!

Aries: The Aries people strictly need to avoid any kind of over eating today. There might be an argument with spouse over money related matters. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Ayodhya Enters Guinness World Record on Deepotsav By Lighting 9 Lakh Diyas

Taurus: The Taurus people would get the support of their partner despite being rude to them. They would make all efforts to chase their target in career.

Gemini: Some of the Gemini people would do everything to get the person they love from heart. If they think they are lost in the crowd, they need to pay attention to themselves.

Cancer: The Cancer people would soon be able to successfully treat an ailment. It is time for some of these people to get back to sports and physical activities.

Leo: The Leo people would be able to end their financial problem with the help of their parents. Staying out of home for long period would hamper studies.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to understand that it is as important to plan about career as it is important to play. Some of these people might face the anger of their partner.

Libra: Lack of will power would make the Libra people get into some kind of trouble. Trying to build a bond with spouse is something they need to do immediately.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should start saving money today otherwise they will be in problem in the future. Some of these people need to make sure there is no issue related to their job.

Sagittarius: A sudden romantic encounter would result in some confusion for the Sagittarians. They should not be in a hurry to share their feelings with others.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to be very strong if situation at home or office get difficult. A financial help from a close relative can be taken if needed.

Aquarius: Every member of the family would be happy with an outing organised by the Aquarius people. Unstable behaviour of spouse might cause a small argument.

Pisces: The Pisces people might make a mistake in realizing what their partner really wants. They need to avoid any argument with an elder member of family.