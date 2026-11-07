Diwali special: The 5 hidden homecomings and their timeless lessons

Beyond the grand story of Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya lie many quiet, unseen homecomings. Explore the deeper, unspoken returns of Diwali and the timeless lessons they hold for our hearts.

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Diwali 2026 (PC: Magnific)

Every year we tell one story. Ram Ji returned to Ayodhya after fourteen years of vanvas. The people of Ayodhya lit a thousand diyas to guide their king home. We light diyas to remember that night.

But that was only one return. If you stay in Ayodhya a little longer that night, after the palace doors have opened, you will see many returns happening at once. Diwali is not one homecoming. There are many. And each one has a lesson for us.

The return we celebrate: Ram ji’s return

Ram Ji, Sita Mata and Lakshman Ji returned to Ayodhya on Kartik Amavasya. After fourteen years of forest, struggle and victory over adharma, the rightful king was coming home.

The people did not just decorate. They cleaned every corner of Ayodhya, they plastered walls, they lit the ramparts and the ghats of Sarayu so that in the darkness of Amavasya, so that Ram ji could find the way. Diwali began as love, as preparation to welcome one’s own.

That is why we still clean our homes. We are preparing for Ayodhya in our hearts.

The return we often forget: Bharat ji’s return

While Ram Ji was returning to the throne, Bharat Ji was returning to himself.

For fourteen years, Bharat Ji lived like a sanyasi at Nandigram. He refused the crown. He placed Ram Ji’s Charan Paduka on the throne and governed as a sevak, not a king. He slept on the floor, ate simply, and waited.

On Diwali night, his wait ends. His tapasya is complete. He can finally place the burden down and become a brother again, not a caretaker king. If Ram Ji’s return is about maryada restored, Bharat Ji’s return is about bhakti and tyag finding their reward.

This Diwali, light one diya for Bharat Ji — for the one who waited with love and never asked for anything.

The radiant return: Sita mata’s return

This is the most divine return of Diwali. Sita Mata returns to Ayodhya not just as a queen, but as Shakti herself.

She who emerged from the earth, she who faced every agni-pariksha with unwavering dignity, she who protected dharma in Ashok Vatika — she returns. Her return brings griha-lakshmi back to Ayodhya. Without Sita Mata, Ayodhya is just a palace. With her, it becomes a home.

In Mithilanchal, to this day, Diwali is celebrated as the homecoming of their beloved daughter. Rangolis are made not just for Ram Ji, but to welcome Janaki Maiya. Her presence is what makes the diyas auspicious.

Light a diya for Sita Mata this Diwali — for strength, for patience, for the Shakti that holds a family together.

The return of abundance: Lakshmi ji’s return

On this same night, as per the Puranas, Lakshmi Ji emerged during Samudra Manthan and chose Vishnu Ji as her consort.

Lakshmi Ji is Chanchala — she moves where there is cleanliness, gratitude and dharma. She does not stay where there is arrogance or clutter.

That is why on Diwali we do not just ask Lakshmi Ji to come, we make the home worthy of her. We clean, we settle old hisaab, in Gujarat we do Chopda Pujan and open new ledgers, we light a diya at the door.

The diya is not a demand. It is a welcome. It says — we have made space, we have remembered you, please return.

The return we all await: Our own return

In Jain parampara, this is the night Mahavira Ji attains moksha. In Bengal, it is Kali Puja. In many parts, it is the return of Raja Bali, who is allowed to visit his people.

All traditions agree on one fact: this is Amavasya, the darkest night.

We do not light diyas because there is already light. We light diyas because there is darkness, and we have learned how to transform it.

That is the true lesson of Diwali. Ram Ji teaches us that even after fourteen years, you can come home. Bharat Ji teaches us that love can wait. Sita Mata teaches us that grace is power. And Lakshmi Ji teaches us that abundance returns where there is purity.

This Diwali, Light five diyas

Light one for Ram Ji — for duty returning.

Light one for Sita Mata — for Shakti returning.

Light one for Lakshman Ji — for selfless seva returning.

Light one for Bharat Ji and his Charan Paduka — for love and sacrifice returning.

And light one at your threshold, facing outward. Not just for your home, but for anyone who is still on their way home.

That is the Diwali our grandparents knew. Not just a festival of lights. A festival of returns.