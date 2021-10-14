We all work hard for success, settled life, and wealth. But not all of us get the desired dream. As per Hindu’s ancient scriptures, an individual’s life is influenced by numbers. Numbers associated with their date of birth. The birth number is calculated using the date, the month, and the year. The single number derived by calculating your date of birth reveals your ability to prosper in life. For example, if your date of birth is 1st September 1982 to then the single-digit number will be 1+10+1982= 1+1+0+1+9+8+2 =22 = 2+2 = 4.Also Read - Numerology of Navratri 2021: Understanding Significance of Each Day And How to Remove Negativity

Below are the results of how each number attracts wealth.

Number 1: Those having number one are born with good potential to earn well. Your limitless energy creative Outlook and courage will help you in gaining prosperity. For constant growth, avoid overconfidence, anger, and impulsiveness. Those who are not able to earn good should consume a little sweet on Sundays.

Number 2: The main obstacle in your path to gain wealth is your lack of initiative and strong will. Even though you make good plans but are not able to execute them properly. Therefore, focus on practical ideas/plans. You have the ability to deal with people. Number 2 people are advised to keep fast on Monday to improve their ability to gain prosperity.

Number 3: Number 3 people are wise and thoughtful which are also their strengths. Use your networking skill to reach great heights. However, do not indulge in illegal activities. As a remedy to improve your wealth, number 3 people can wear yellow clothes on Thursday.

Number 4: You are very hardworking, and this is your strength to achieve your financial goals. Nothing can stop you from achieving your goals, but you have to stay away from negative thinking. You remember that there is no shortcut to getting rich overnight. In case of any negativity in life, you are advised to religiously worship Lord Ganesha.

Number 5: Your strength is your good intellect and business acumen. You can earn through intellectual and engineering pursuits. But your restlessness can have a negative impact. Feed grass and jaggery to cow every Wednesday to boost your success.

Number 6: You have good luck and high wealth potential, but you need to control your expenses. Your desire for more comfort will cost you. Eat a little sweet on Thursdays to boost your economic state.

Number 7: To attract the money you need to control your temper and become a little optimistic. One of your biggest plus points is that you dream big so to increase the potential to gain wealth you need to let go of your fear of the unknown. To ward off any negativity feed a black dog anything which is prepared using flour.

Number 8: Your prosperity is dependent upon your approach towards life. Therefore, if you are optimistic, you will be enjoying success and wealth. In the beginning, you must put some effort and face struggle to create the niche for yourself. Let go of your impatient nature and negative thinking. It is advised to light a ghee lamp under a Peepal tree.

Number 9: As per the number you have the potential and ability to roll in money, but you need to plan well and have the patience to execute any ideas, your fearlessness and high energy will yield good results. To ward off any negativity, recite Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.

(About Dr Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to Arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)