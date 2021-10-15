Dussehra 2021: Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, marks the conclusion of the Navratri celebration this year on October 15, 2021. It is often viewed as a celebration of good triumphing over evil and the beginning of new, joyous beginnings.Also Read - Gold Price on Dussehra 2021: Check Gold Rate in Your City

Follow along to learn about a few helpful tidbits and rituals that will make your Dussehra celebration with friends and family even more memorable. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 15, Friday: Dussehra Will Bring New Opportunities For These 3 Zodiac Signs

You can savour the blessings of this puja by following a few simple tips: Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Burj Khalifa Pandal in Kolkata Sealed as Mammoth Crowds Trigger COVID Concerns

Every morning you should recite Sunderkand path from Ramayana. The process promotes timely marriage. Manglik-Dosha is cured. The native earns fame and love success. Women looking to conceive can also read this chapter of the Ramayana.

The best place to pray to Goddess Durga is in the North-East corner of the temple or in the house’s Eastern orientation. This direction is essential because she has power over the Nav-Graha, the nine planets in a horoscope.

In addition to looking for yourself, you should also look after our planet, which is a well-known blessing. Compost and plant food can be made from ﬂowers and organic waste. When making rangoli, use natural colours instead of chemical ones.

Dussehra rituals that you can practise to make the festival more joyous and auspicious include the following:

It’s a puja for the weapon ‘Astra,’ which symbolises the annihilation of evil by holy artefacts. You can do sthapana of Durga Chalisa and other holy items and offer prayers to Lord Ram & Lakshman

‘Dakshina’ is offered to the pandits after the puja as a show of gratitude.

After the completion of the puja, you can offer prasad or bhog to the poor and homeless people to attain good karma.

Place the idol facing East after chanting the Suktam to increase your devotion to the almighty.

Gifting Green Gold, leaves of Apta Tree is considered to bring luck and happiness.

Benefits of Dussehra Puja Rituals and Astrological Tips:

The divine blessing of Devi Shakti can be obtained by doing this puja.

In the quest of happiness, it helps you enjoy yourself and stay well and ﬁnancially secure.

It generates favourable conditions and positions in the individual’s life.

(Authored by Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Gem Selections & Khanna Gems Group)