Home

Astrology

Dussehra 2023: 3 Divine Yog to Affect All of Us on Vijayadashmi – Check What to do as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Dussehra 2023: 3 Divine Yog to Affect All of Us on Vijayadashmi – Check What to do as Per Your Zodiac Sign

As per astrology, the festival of Dussehra this year is bringing three divine yogs with it and these conjuctions are going affect all of us as per our zodiac signs. Here are the remedies.

Dussehra 2023 3 Divine Yog to Affect All of Us on Vijayadashmi - Check What to do as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is a major Indian festival symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. It’s a time for celebration and seeking blessings for a better future. Astrology plays a vital role by providing remedies tailored to each zodiac sign. Here’s how this year’s Dussehra is so special:

Trending Now

3 Divine Yog for Dussehra 2023

Savartha Siddhi Yog: During this auspicious conjunction, when the waning moon aligns with Pushya Nakshatra, it’s ideal for new ventures, important decisions, and seeking success blessings by removing obstacles. Perfect for new beginnings. Ravi Yog (Kumar Yoga): Ravi Yog occurs when the Sun is in Aries, fostering knowledge, skill acquisition, and educational pursuits. It’s a time for self-growth, enhanced by mantras and wisdom-seeking, particularly in education and self-development. Kumar Yoga: Kumar Yoga, when Mars is in Aries, enhances vitality, physical strength, and courage. It’s perfect for physical activities, sports, and fitness, boosting overall well-being and stamina.

Now, let’s explore three divine yog (auspicious conjunctions) and the remedies associated with each zodiac sign:

You may like to read

Aries (March 21 – April 19): A unique Mars and Ketu conjunction occurs on Dussehra for Aries. Light a mustard oil lamp, recite “Om Angarkaya Namaha,” and donate red cloth or grains to harmonize Mars and Ketu, promoting peace and harmony.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Dussehra brings a divine union of the Moon and Rahu for Taurus. Offer white flowers and rice to the Moon, chant “Om Som Somaya Namaha,” and donate white clothes or sweets to counteract Rahu’s negativity, ushering in stability and positivity.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Gemini experiences the celestial connection of Mercury and Venus on Dussehra. Light a ghee lamp, recite “Om Bhram Bhreem Bhrom Sah Budhaya Namaha,” and offer green vegetables or clothes to enhance intellect and communication.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The divine alignment of the Moon and Mars is significant for Cancer. Light a milk lamp, chant “Om Som Somaya Namaha” and “Om Angarkaya Namaha,” and donate sweets or silver to mitigate the adverse effects of Mars, fostering emotional stability and well-being.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leos, experience a unique Sun and Rahu conjunction on Dussehra. Light a clarified butter lamp, recite “Om Suryaya Namaha,” and donate yellow clothes or grains to balance Rahu’s impact, enhancing self-confidence and success.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgo individuals, focus on the divine union of Mercury and Saturn. Light a mustard oil lamp, chant “Om Bhram Bhreem Bhrom Sah Budhaya Namaha” and “Om Shanescharaya Namaha,” and donate black clothes or sesame seeds to counteract Saturn’s negative influence, promoting intellect and stability.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): For Libras, the divine conjunction involves Venus and Saturn. Light a ghee lamp, recite “Om Shukraya Namaha” and “Om Shanescharaya Namaha,” and donate white or black clothes to foster love and harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Scorpios should pay attention to the Mars and Moon conjunction. Light a milk lamp, chant “Om Angarkaya Namaha” and “Om Som Somaya Namaha,” and offer sweets or silver to mitigate the negative effects of Mars, promoting emotional stability and well-being.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittarius experiences a unique blend of Jupiter and Venus. Light a ghee lamp, chant “Om Brihaspataye Namaha,” and donate yellow clothes or grains to balance Venus’s influence, enhancing love and wisdom.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorns, focus on the divine connection between Saturn and Ketu. Light a mustard oil lamp, chant “Om Shanescharaya Namaha” and “Om Ketave Namaha,” and donate black cloth or grains to promote stability and spiritual growth.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarius signs, a unique combination of Saturn and Venus awaits you. Light a ghee lamp, recite “Om Shukraya Namaha” and “Om Shanescharaya Namaha,” and donate white clothes or sweets to enhance love and harmony.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): For Pisces, the divine union involves Jupiter and Mars. Offer red flowers and grains to Jupiter, chant “Om Brihaspataye Namaha,” and donate red cloth or silver to counter Mars’ negative effects, bringing success and prosperity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES