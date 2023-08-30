Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Akshay Kumar to Zoya Akhtar, Celebs Shares Love Through Pics

Home

From Akshay Kumar to Zoya Akhtar, Bollywood Brother-Sister Duos Celebrating Raksha Bandhan In Style

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood actors have showered immense love on their siblings this Rakhi. While Sanjay Dutt called his sister a ‘pillar of strength’, Zoya Akhtar called Farhan her ‘forever person’.

Bollywood celebrities shared adorable pictures with their siblings. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Raksha Bandhan 2023: From pulling our legs to having our backs, brothers and sisters are forever best friends and on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood celebrities have shared adorable pictures with their siblings. Taking to their official Instagram account, the B-Town stars also penned down heartfelt messages for them. From Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, to Sanjay Dutt, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Raksha Bandhan has remained close to everyone. Now, let’s have a look at Bollywood’s brother-sister duos celebrating sibling love in style.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is always active on the microblogging site. From sharing updates about his film to expressing his feelings for loved ones on social media, the star is always on the stop. Hours ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the OMG 2 actor dropped an adorable picture with his sister Alka Bhatia and wrote, “Jo tu mere naal hai te zindagi vich sab changa. My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Kriti Sanon

The National Film Award winner Kriti Sanon also shared a heartfelt snippet from her YouTube vlog with sister and actor Nupur Sanon and captioned, “The Sanon Sisters!! @nupursanon Sisterssss are the bestttt!! Love you to the moon and back! Happyyy Rakhi!!”

Replying to this cute post, Nupur Sanon wrote, “Happy Rakhi to the best best sister in the world! Inspiring me! Protecting me! Teaching me the hard lessons of life! And always telling me to do my own thing, be the best human I can each day and let karma take care of everyone else. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



Sanjay Dutt

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also posted a super cute picture with his sisters, politician Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you.”

He added, “Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)



Zoya Akhtar

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar became nostalgic as she shared a throwback picture of herself with brother Farhan Akhtar from a promotional interview. Wishing him on Raksha Bandhan, Zoya wrote, “An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it. Love you the most. Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar.”

To the lovely post, Farhan replied, “Er tum itne door ho (you are so far) love you Zo”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)



Rashmika Mandanna

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna also dropped a super cute picture of herself hugging her little sister Shiman Mandanna. Her caption read, “Missing this munchkin extra today. Sending you the biggest hug. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all.”

Huma Qureshi

Renowned Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, too, took to her Instagram stories and dropped a funny picture with brother Saqib Saleem saying, “This is how he shows his love.” In the second photo, he wishes everyone Raksha Bandhan.

Bollywood celebrities shared adorable pictures with their siblings.

Shweta Singh Kirti

Sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti, also posted a video remembering her brother on this Raksha Bandhan. She can be seen holding a collage of precious childhood photos of Sushant when they were enjoying Raksha Bandhan and Shweta could be seen giving candy to Sushant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)



Apart from them, others who posted pictures on Raksha Bandhan with their siblings were Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar.

