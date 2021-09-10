Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Horoscope: The remover of all obstacles and source of happiness, Lord Ganesha’s birth anniversary will be celebrated across India with much fervour on September 10, 2021. According to Hindu Panchang, Lord Ganesha was born on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha during Bhadrapad month, which is why Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on this day. If you wish to know what the stars have in store for you on this auspicious day, then astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Find out what stars have in store for you today!Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat for Ganpati Sthapna, Puja Vidhi and Mantras

Aries: This Ganesh Chaturthi would spell good luck for the Aries people. No matter what obstacles come their way, they would be able to resolve all issues and turn negative vibes into good vibes if they worship Lord Ganesha with all their heart.

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: The Taurus people who have been thinking of starting their own business or venture, there can be no better time to lay its foundation than during Ganpati Sthapna. Lord Ganesha will guide them on the road to success.

Lucky colour: Red

Gemini: Some challenges might soon be entering the lives of the Gemini people. But if they seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha today, they would have all resources to tackle the problems.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer: If the Cancer people are planning to skip Ganesh Sthapna at home this year, they need to reconsider their decision. It is because bringing Ganesha idol home and Ganesh visarjan would bring good luck for them and their family.

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Leo: When the Leo people get an idol of Ganesh home, they should ensure that it is placed as per the Vastu. There might be some problem with your spouse and children, which would get sorted by praying to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky colour: Pink

Virgo: Some of the Virgo people might be very excited about Ganesh Chaturthi, but they are not able to end their health and money-related problems. They should avoid any travel plans at least till Ganesh visarjan.

Lucky colour: Green

Libra: The Libra people would feel the divine blessing of Ganesh in their life as some of these people might get better career opportunities. They would also be able to make an investment they have been planning for a long time,

Lucky colour: Purple

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be divided in following their religious beliefs and completing their office work. The blessings of the lord would help them get peace of mind and they would be able to make informed decisions.

Lucky colour: Indigo

Sagittarius: People belonging to this zodiac sign should expect mixed blessings from the lord. If these people in a peaceful and calm way, they would be able to complete all their world. They need to avoid getting into any kind of debate.

Lucky colour: Blue

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who have been feeling depressed and disheartened, they would find their energy returning with the blessings of Lord Ganesh. They would be able to fulfill all their responsibilities in the family.

Lucky colour: White

Aquarius: Spending time with parents and offering prayers to Lord Ganesh is the best thing that Aquarius people should do today. It is with the blessings of the almighty and parents that they would prosper in life.

Lucky colour: Red

Pisces: Lord Ganesh would bless Pisces in anything and everything they do. People belonging to this zodiac sign would be able to fulfil all their wishes today and some might get financial gains also.

Lucky colour: Brown