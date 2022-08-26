Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Panchang: Shaka Samvat 2079 Shaka 1944, the Chaturthi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha is falling on Wednesday in the form of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, Varg Chaturthi, and Samvatsari Chaturthi. On this day, Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed under the influence of Chitra Nakshatra, Shukla Yoga, Gund Yoga, Vishkumbh and Bavkaran Yoga. On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the Panchang, the effect of the Virgo and Libra zodiac will be there. On this day, the Chitra Nakshatra and after midnight, Swati Nakshatra will be in effect. According to the Panchang, the planet Mercury will be present in its original sign. Virgo is considered the exalted sign of the planet Mercury.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indian Railways To Run Ganpati Special Trains Between THESE Cities; Check Full List Here

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022 PANCHANG: BRING BAPPA HOME IN THE GODHULI BELA

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 – four planets, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn and Sun will remain stable in their zodiac signs: Astrologer and Vastu Shastri Pandit Vineet Sharma said, "The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with the cooperation of auspicious Bhadra Yoga, Hans Yoga and Shasha Yoga and under the influence of Sun. Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn and Sun, the four important planets will remain stable in their respective zodiac and enhance the dignity and beauty of the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will remain intact. Bhadra will retire at 3:22 pm on this auspicious day. It will be auspicious to establish Ganesh ji only after the retirement of Bhadra. It is considered best to bring Bappa home in the Godhuli Bela on Wednesday, August 31.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: AUSPICIOUS DAY TO START A NEW BUSINESS

Moon will set at 8:49 pm on Ganesh Chaturthi: On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, it is considered appropriate to establish Ganesh ji by cleaning the area where Bappa is to be seated. On this day, the moon will set at 8:49 pm. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ravi Yoga is also bringing in a happy coincidence. The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is also celebrated as Saubhagya Chaturthi. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, this Muhurta is considered to be the best for starting new work, buying, selling, and starting a business.