Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: If you are struggling with your health, wealth or job, Ganesh Chaturthi is the best time to get your blessings back. Truly titled ‘Vighnaharta,’ Lord Ganesha is the emblem of fortune. When worshipped with utmost dedication and faith, he keeps his devotees blessed with prosperity and wealth.Also Read - Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

As per the Hindu Panchang, on the fourth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of every month, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated. Well, on this day, Lord Ganesha is believed to come down to eradicate all our sufferings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Aug 31. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vastu Tips: Which Ganesh Murti Should be Brought Home And Where it Should be Placed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Things to help you invite more luck into your life:

Bring Home Sphatik (Quartz crystal) Shri Yantra and Lord Ganesh: This Ganesh Chaturthi brings home Lord Ganesh made up of Sphatik (Quartz Crystal). This helps in removing all negative energies and obstacles from family and house. It blesses with intellect to choose the right path and follow the path to success without any hindrances. Furthermore, it also relieves the stress element and improves cordial relationships in the family. Along with Sphatik Ganesh, bring home the Sphatik Shri Yantra, put it on red cloth, and worship it alongside Lord Ganesh. Post Ganesh Chaturthi Festival, Sphatik Shri Yantra can be wrapped in red cloth and kept in a locker at home or shop for abundance and economic expansion. Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha: If you are going to fulfil an important task, don’t forget to offer Durva to Ganesh. in the morning. One should offer a minimum of 21 Durva to Lord Ganesh. This remedy ensures success and removes all hurdles from your path. Moreover, to maintain the blessings on you and your family, keep chanting ‘Om Gan Ganpatayi Namah’ while offering Durva to Lord Ganesha. One can also take 21 Durva and turmeric together, tie them with a yellow cloth, and keep them at the place of worship and post worship; they can be kept in lockers. Worship Lord Ganesha with Motichoor laddoos: This remedy works fantastic to attract maximum wealth and well-being in the house. Offering Lord Ganesha with Motichoor laddoos and Modak never let you suffer from the financial crisis. Besides, light a ghee lamp before Maa Laxmi to enhance your good luck. Instead of flowers, make coconut garlands: Please, Ganesha, make around seven coconut garlands and offer them to him. Practising this can help you accomplish a task that is left undone for a long time. Moreover, bad work will also get done by doing this. Haridra Ganesh Mantra and Kavach: Haridra Ganpati is one of the forms of Ganesh and one of the most effective forms in the modern-day world. Worshipping Haridra Ganpati and chanting its mantra blesses the person with a magnetic aura and helps manifest dreams and wishes.

This Ganesh Chaturthi gives your life new wings with these luck enhancement remedies. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dress up Like a Marathi Mulgi in Traditional Style This Time - Easy Tips And Ways!