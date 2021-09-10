Ganesh Chaturthi also called Vinayak Chaturthi is here and it is the time of the year when people who believe in Hinduism celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh of Earth. It is the time of prayers and festivity and a huge celebration in the country. Lord Ganesh is considered the god of prosperity, positivity, and new beginnings. If you plan on celebrating the festival and bringing the best in your life, here are a few things that you must keep in mind. Also, one must know that there are specific actions performed by each zodiac sign that can help in pleasing Lord Ganesha, which has been mentioned in this article for you.Also Read - Trump Claims He Can Knock Out Joe Biden Within Seconds in Boxing Ring, Twitter Says 'Set it Up' | Watch

Ganesh Idols

We buy or sometimes create idols of Lord Ganesh specially for the Ganesh Chaturthi puja and while you do so there are few things that one must keep in mind-

Posture– Choose the posture of the idol based on your preference

For worshipping within the walls of your home, an idol of Ganesh in a sitting position, also known as the lalitasana, is considered ideal.

The sitting Ganesh represents a calm and composed demeanor and encourages a peaceful environment at home.

The reclining Ganesh symbolizes luxury, comfort, and wealth. If you desire those in life, then you should get a Ganpati in the reclining pose.

Color and Specifications of the Idol

White

Those seeking happiness, peace and prosperity in life should consider placing an idol of a white Ganesh at home.

Having photos of white Ganesh would be equally helpful.

Vermilion/Red

Those who wish for self-growth should bring home a vermilion-colored Ganesh

Trunk

Ensure that the trunk of the sitting Ganesh idol should be tilted towards the left. This symbolizes happiness and success.

An idol whose trunk is tilted towards its right is hard to please since it represents the power of the sun, and one has to follow rituals religiously while worshipping it.

Point To Note

Do not procure an ideal that does not have the mouse (the vehicle of mighty lord Ganesh) and modak (his favorite sweet). The mouse is a symbol of all-pervasiveness, while the modak is an offering to the lord and his devotees as prasadam.

Direction to keep Idol

West, North, and northeast directions are perfect to place the idol of Lord Ganesh. Ensure that the face of idol should be in that direction

North direction facing idol is most auspicious, since this is where lord Shiva resides and brings warmth and happiness to the house.

Also, make sure that the back of the Ganpati murti or the photo is facing the main entrance/exit of the home.

Mantras of Each Zodiac Signs

Chanting these mantras create an influx of positive energy and a tandem that resonates positivity and prosperity in your life.

मेष (Mesha/Aries) लग्न- ॐ विघ्नेश्वराय नम: Om Vighneshwaray namah

वृषभ (Vrishbha/Taurus) लग्न- ॐ शिवपुत्राय नम: Om Shivputray namah

मिथुन (Mithuna/Gemini) लग्न- ॐ लम्बोदराय नम: Om lambodaray namah

कर्क (Karka/Cancer) लग्न- ॐ गौरीपुत्राय नम: Om gauriputray namah

सिंह (Simha/Leo) लग्न- ॐ भक्तवासाय नम: Om bhaktavaasaaye namah

कन्या (kanya/Virgo) लग्न- ॐ लम्बोदराय नम: Om lambodaray namah

तुला (Tula/Libra) लग्न- ॐ सर्वकल्याणहेतवे नम: Om Swarvkalyaanhetaveh namah

वृश्चिक (Vrischika/Scorpio) लग्न- ॐ एकदंताय नम: Om ekdantay namah

धनु (Dhanu/Sagittarius) लग्न- ॐ उमासुताय नम: Om Umasutaay namah

मकर (Makar/Capricorn) लग्न- ॐ विघ्नहराय नम: Om Vighnharay namah

कुंभ (khumbha/Aquarius) लग्न- ॐ दुःखहर्ता नम: Om Sukhharta namah

मीन (Meena/Pisces) लग्न- ॐ पार्वतीपुत्राय नम: Om Parvatiputray namah

All zodiac signs must chant these mantras at least 108 times or in multiple of it to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.

What to offer as per your zodiac sign?

Everyone should offer 108 Durva to Lord Ganesh and specifically talking about each zodiac signs, here are the things that one must offer-

Aries – Ladoos made of pomegranate or dry dates and red rose.

Taurus – Moong ladoo and green cardamom

Cancer – Rice pudding and white rose

Leo – Dry Dates, jaggery and Kaner flowers

Virgo – Moong dal ladoos and raisins

Libra – Banana, white flower and perfume

Scorpio – Ladoos made of pomegranate or dry dates and red rose

Sagittarius – Yellow colored sweets and banana

Capricorn – Sesame ladoos

Aquarius – Khoya and jasmine oil mixed with Sindoor.

Pisces – Besan ladoo and almonds

One must remember that your stars say a lot about you and praying to the lord in alignment with your stars helps you in numerous ways. Hence, following the above simple steps as per your zodiac sign can lead to immensely positive outcomes.