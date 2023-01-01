Happy New Year 2023 Horoscope, January 1: Good News For Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Happy New Year 2023 Horoscope, January 1: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to be today.

Horoscope Today, January 1, 2023: Happy New Year readers! Check what is inside the store for you on the first day of 2023. Astrologer and Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin gives insights on your day, helps you make big decisions in jobs and as well as in your personal life.

Aries– The vehicle will be received. Invest wisely in business. Distribute halwa amongst girls. Offer red flowers to Hanumanji.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. The new business will start. Give a white toy to a girl.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Respect your father. Offer chunri in Devi temple.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t make any job changes. Drive carefully. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Take care of your jewelry. Don’t be sad. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse. Don’t travel. Distribute sweets amongst young girls.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will buy a new house. Take care of children. Do not hide anything from friends. Offer lotus flowers in Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign journeys will be avoided. Will get success in the job. The work area will change. Gift your mom with something.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Mind’s dilemma will end. Students must focus on their studies. The feet problem will be solved. Offer rose to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Will see positivity in thoughts. Respect your friends. Don’t invest. Offer fruits in Devi temple.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Stalled money will be received. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. The real estate problem will end. Offer henna at Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. There will be sweetness in relations. Will get along with friends. Offer pumpkin in Devi Temple.

Lucky color- yellow