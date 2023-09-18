Home

Hartalika Teej 2023 Astrology: Lucky Number for Married Women of Each Zodiac Sign

Hartalika Teej 2023: Check What's The Lucky Number For You Today as Per Your Zodiac Sign. | Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji Shares Inputs

Hartalika Teej 2023 Astrology: As Hartalika Teej approaches, let’s consult astrology to discover the lucky number associated with each zodiac sign, as per Pandit Jagannath Guruji. These numbers can be used to enhance your prayers and seek blessings for the well-being of your husband on this auspicious day.

These numbers can offer insights and guidance to married women on Hartalika Teej.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Aries women, the number 9 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the courage, determination, and leadership qualities that you need to overcome challenges and bring harmony into your married life.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Taurean women, the number 6 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the love, balance, and harmony that you desire in your marital relationship. Embrace it to strengthen your bond with your husband and create a happy and fulfilling life together.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Gemini women, the number 5 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the adaptability, communication, and curiosity that you need to foster better understanding and communication with your spouse. Use this energy to strengthen your relationship and create a bond that is built on trust and respect.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancerian women, the number 2 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the sensitivity, nurturing, and partnership that you value in your marriage. Embrace this energy to strengthen the emotional bond with your husband and create a deep and lasting connection.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leo women, the number 1 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the leadership, self-confidence, and independence that you possess. Embrace this energy to assert yourself in your marriage and maintain a healthy sense of self. Use this power to create a relationship that is equal and supportive.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgo women, the number 3 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the precision, communication, and creativity that you can use to foster a more imaginative and open-hearted connection with your spouse. Use this energy to express your love and appreciation in new and creative ways, and to create a marriage that is both stimulating and supportive.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Libran women, the number 7 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the harmony, balance, and spirituality that you desire in your marriage. Embrace this energy to bring more peace and serenity into your relationship, and to create a union that is built on love, understanding, and respect.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Scorpio women, the number 8 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the transformation, intensity, and power that you possess. Embrace this energy to embrace changes in your marriage with strength and determination. Use this power to create a relationship that is stronger and more resilient than ever before.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittarian women, the number 9 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the expansion, adventure, and optimism that you desire in your marriage. Embrace this energy to foster growth and positivity in your relationship, and to create a union that is always evolving and exciting.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorn women, the number 4 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the stability, responsibility, and organization that you value in your marriage. Embrace this energy to create a solid foundation for your relationship, and to build a union that is built to last.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarian women, the number 11 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the intuition, spirituality, and enlightenment that you possess. Embrace this energy to trust your inner wisdom in matters of the heart. Use this power to create a marriage that is based on respect and love.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Piscean women, the number 7 is your lucky number for Hartalika Teej. It symbolizes the compassion, intuition, and spirituality that you value in your marriage. Embrace this energy to foster a deeper spiritual connection with your spouse. Use this power to create a union that is based on love, understanding, and mutual respect.

