Celebrity Tarot Card reader Munisha Khatwani predicts your stars for the entire week. So, if you are someone who has faith in the position of the stars, and wants to know about what message does the universe is holding for you this week, here’s what our tarot reader has to offer to you: Also Read - Surya Grahan, December 14, 2020: People With Sagittarius, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Virgo - Zodiac Signs to be Careful During This Solar Eclipse

Aries: People with this zodiac sign are in for a great surprise this week. The emotional life and personal life will be at their best this week and you might want to take new risks in life, which are going to be fruitful for you in the long run. You are riding great on luck. Also Read - Horoscope December 2, 2020, Tuesday: Leo, Aries, Pisces, And Aquarius Need to be More Attentive Today

Taurus: For Taurians, this week is going to be a little confused, especially in your love life. You might though be making a fresh start in terms of money and taking new chances in business. Munisha says that something absolutely magical is going to happen for you this week that would look totally out of a fairytale. Click on the video to know how the week would be for the rest of the zodiac signs: Also Read - Horoscope December 1, 2020: How Tuesday Will be For Sagittarius, Pisces, Libra, Virgo And Other Zodiac Signs