Horoscope, February 19, 2021: As you enter into the weekend, while Leos and Virgos will find them relaxing and spending time with the family and friends, Cancerians, and Aquarians will end the week stressing over something crucial. It seems like a happy weekend for Taurians, Sagittarians, and Capricorns. Check out your horoscope today here:

Aries: These people will spend their day planning for a holiday in the near future. With the days of lockdown now over, it is the right time to pack bags and get going.

Taurus: They will be full of energy on the last working day of the week. They will remain hyperactive going into the weekend.

Gemini: As another tiring week comes to an end, the Gemini people will make sure that they take out some time and go out for movies with their loved ones.

Cancer: It is now time for them to care about their own wellbeing. They should be very careful about their health so that the weekend is not spent on the bed.

Leo: The day will be full of fun for the Leo natives. People can indulge in whichever activity gives them the adrenaline rush.

Virgo: They will love to dance or indulge in some extra-curricular activities. It is quite possible that they will let their hair down ahead of the weekend.

Libra: Their love for the countryside will rule the day. They will be very interested in farming and agriculture.

Scorpio: The Scorpions people will talk to their family and friends to plan something special for the weekend. The last day of the week is perfect for such planning.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians may see improvement related to their financial matter. They might expect financial gains.

Capricorn: They will end the last working day of the week with a long drive. They may go for a long drive with friends and family.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people will not be in a very stable frame of mind. Some issues are bothering them and so mentally they will not be stable.

Pisces: They have gone on road and flight journeys, but not travelled by train for long. So, they will love to travel by train today if given a chance.

— Astrological prediction by Pandit Jagannath Guruji