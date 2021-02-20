Aries: The Aries would like to sleep till late on Saturday, as they want to recover the lost energy during the hectic week. They would be lazy throughout the day. Also Read - Horoscope, February 19, 2021: Geminis to go Out With Family, Fun Weekend For Leos And Virgos

Taurus: These people would love to read books and spend time with themselves. The Taurus people will not be interested in going out or meeting many people.

Gemini: Their attempt will be to charm the ones they love. They would love to prepare a cup of coffee or delicious food for their loved ones.

Cancer: These people will have a lazy start to the weekend. Most of their time is likely to be spent watching back-to-back movies.

Leo: They will work out plans to streamline their business and also their day-to-day routine. They would want to do something new with their regular life.

Virgo: If you are someone who is Virgo and waiting for your matrimonial alliance to finalized, it seems you are likely to get engaged very soon.

Libra: The Librans will indulge themselves in overthinking and hence, they are expected to be quite depressed and sad.

Scorpio: They want to drain out all the boredom and fatigue induced during the week. These people want to have fun by indulging in fun-filled activities.

Sagittarius: These people love to spend relaxing weekends at home. And this will be yet another weekend when they will spend their time at home.

Capricorn: They will formulate plans related to finance and money matters. They have been bothered about their expenses and they would spend the day streamlining it.

Aquarius: Preaching to others is what the Aquarius people will do this weekend. They will teach good things to people around them.

Pisces: They will be in a very strong frame of mind. Nothing can bother them unless they allow it to gain so much importance.