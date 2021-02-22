Horoscope February 22, 2021: Monday is always a good day to start afresh, to come over the losses of the last week and to prepare new plans and work towards their execution. However, as predicted by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, renowned Astrologer and Prophesier, people with Libra as their zodiac sign are going to find it a little difficult to beat the Monday blues. For Cancerians, the day continues to be lazy while for Scorpians, the day is going to be productive and energetic. Check out your horoscope today here: Also Read - Horoscope, February 21, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Cancer to Have a Fun Day; Geminis to Find Creativity

Aries: Adding to the Monday blues is their emotional frame of mind. These people will remain emotional and sentimental throughout the day.

Taurus: They are sick of getting deviated every time they try to concentrate on anything. Therefore, they will remain very much focused on whatever they do.

Gemini: They will forget their old enmity and bad happenings. It is possible that they will extend a hand of friendship to those with whom they have not had a cordial relationship.

Cancer: It looks like the weekend hangover is still there, as the Cancer zodiac people will continue to feel lazy this Monday.

Leo: They will remain food-loving throughout the day. The Leo people will eat good food and more food. They should be particular about overeating.

Virgo: No other day is better than today to get started with the preparation of their marriage, which might happen in near future.

Libra: They will start their day on a low. And therefore they will find it tough to beat the Monday blues.

Scorpio: They will have a great start to the week. And the momentum will keep them going throughout. Career and relationship both will be comfortable.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians will have peace of mind on the first day of the week. They might be better than before.

Capricorn: These people will continue to live for their work, as always. Every day is Monday for them. They love to work and will continue working.

Aquarius: They will focus more on their professional life today. The personal is going to take a backseat today. Aquarians will think more about jobs and less about family.

Pisces: They will be very emotional and might sulk at times on Monday. It will be like dragging yourself throughout the day.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji