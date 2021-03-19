Horoscope, Friday, March 19: Can you take the plunge today? Is it a good day to invest in that property? Will you be able to balance love and work today? We get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out what the stars have in stores for you today: Also Read - Horoscope, Thursday, March 18: Geminis Should Think Before Talking, Librans to Get Profit

Aries: The Aries people can complete their pending task today. They might have been afraid of taking risk but now is the time to move ahead. Also Read - Horoscope Today, Wednesday, March 17: Geminis to Have Family Time, Scorpions to Seek Mental Peace

Taurus: Any new idea on the work front will work wonders for the Taurus people. The efforts might yield long term benefits. Also Read - Horoscope, March 16, Tuesday: Scorpions Should Not Argue With Neighbours, Best Day For Leos

Gemini: The Gemini people would utilize the day in clearing their misunderstandings with their near and dear ones.

Cancer: These people might meet some old friends today. It might be beneficial for their professional work.

Leo: The Leo people should not get into argument at home. If they quarrel, it might result in a long dispute.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be very soft-spoken today. They would listen more to others and speak less.

Libra: The day will be very hectic for the Librans today. Using the brain will help these people desired results today.

Scorpio: Some long pending issues might get resolved by the end of the day. They might feel a sense of independence.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be very honest in personal as well as professional life today. They will share their feelings with others.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to take care of their health. They might indulge in sporting activities but should avoid outside food.

Aquarius: Aquarius people who want to start a new business need to wait for some more time. This is not the perfect time for them.

Pisces: The day will be romantic for the Pisces people. They would understand the expectations of their partners and fulfill them.