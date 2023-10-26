Home

Horoscope from Love and Job Perspective, Thursday, October 29: Love is in Air For Gemini

Horoscope from Love and Job Perspective October 10: Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares astrological predictions for all the zodiac signs.

Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): If you are a sensitive yet free-minded person, it is time to make a commitment and get into a serious relationship. Trust your instincts and make wise decisions. It is also time to execute your plans but be cautious and alert while making any important decisions. Your hard work and dedication will benefit you in the long run.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): It’s time to commit to your partner. Plan a romantic dinner and pour your heart out. Things can get complicated, so postpone all your plans and stay calm. Your practical approach will help you overcome any crisis at work.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Love is in the air for you today! Cupid is likely to strike, and you may find your special someone. Be bold and express your emotions. Your hard work and dedication to your projects will be appreciated by your seniors and you may reap the benefits of your determination. Those in the education industry can venture into new projects without hesitation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Don’t postpone commitments to your partner. Take time out of your busy schedule and give love a chance. Look at things differently and feel the magic. Be cautious of new proposals, as they may not be as lucrative as they seem. Avoid taking on new tasks. You are a winner and slow and steady will win the race.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Don’t wait, express your love to your special someone today! Spending a beautiful day with your partner will make you feel special and loved. Your colleagues and seniors at work will have a positive attitude, which will help you perform well and achieve your targets early.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Prepare for a surprise from your partner! Expect a long drive or romantic dinner. Reciprocate by expressing your love. You may switch jobs after getting a lucrative offer from abroad. Consult experts before making a decision but be positive while accepting the new project.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): If you’re planning to propose, now is the time! A romantic dinner with your favorite music in the background is the perfect setting. You don’t like to stay in one place for long, and your quest for something better is likely to lead you to new heights in your career.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Things are beautiful around you, just feel the magic. Don’t overthink, your relationship still has a spark. Give it more time. Public sector employees are likely to hear good news, such as a lucrative offer. Consider all the pros and cons before accepting.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Love is in the air, so make a move! Your spouse may surprise you, and those separated from their partner may reunite. Appreciate the unexpected gifts from your colleagues. After ups and downs, your career is taking a pleasant turn. Expect an unexpected promotion with lucrative perks, and your colleagues will be supportive.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Your love life may be challenging today. Young couples should set aside minor differences and avoid arguments. Listening to music can uplift your mood. Consult your seniors before making important career decisions. A new job opportunity may seem lucrative but could be deceptive.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Married couples, show your romantic side and resolve minor differences. Start afresh with a cup of coffee or tea. Increase productivity and adopt positive behavior with seniors. You are becoming popular at work for your positive approach.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Love is in the air! Those in long-term relationships may receive a marriage proposal. Set your ego aside and make a decision with your heart. Career plans should be put on hold for now. Wait and watch. When the time is right, you will get the desired transfer with a well-deserved hike.

