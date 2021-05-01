Horoscope Today, May 1, 2021: These are the strangest and the most difficult times for all. Surviving this pandemic together is what our aim should be. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Now is the time to believe in everything that has even the slightest potential to give you some sort of mental peace. Let these astrological predictions help you survive these times. Also Read - Holi Horoscope, Lucky Colour For All Raashis: Best Day For Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn

Aries: These people should be careful about health. If they like to order outside food, they should stop for time being. It is best to have hygienic food at home.

Taurus: The Taurus people might have arguments with some close family members over trivial issues. They should try to keep a cool mind and not worry about other's opinions.

Gemini: It is a great day for these people to sort differences with their loved ones. Communication is the key, they should not speak harsh words.

Cancer: They have faced some troubles in the past few days, but still going strong with a positive attitude. They should not be discouraged.

Leo: The Leo people might find out that people at work have been speaking about their back. They should ignore it and keep concentrating on their work otherwise there will be issues.

Virgo: Those who have their own business may expect some good profit and new clients. The people who do the job can also expect a promotion.

Libra: These people need peace of mind and the best way to do it is by listening to some music. They can also just sleep to regain their energy.

Scorpio: The evening would be great for the Scorpio people as they will spend it with extremely close people. They want to relax and forget all their worries.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should try to take some rest. They had too much on their plate and now is the time to forget about work.

Capricorn: These people are planning to expand their professional work area. They would experiment with new things and try to learn new skills.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would love to spend the day with their children. They are fed up with people speaking behind their back.

Pisces: These people would like to surprise their partner by cooking something tasty for them. They would spend a very romantic evening.