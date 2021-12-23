Horoscope Today, December 23, Thursday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Hard day is ahead for Aries, Taurus and Libra. Read on to find out.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 22, Wednesday: Luck Favors Cancer, Virgo Will Exude Positive Energy

Aries: The Aries people should be careful of their enemies today, as they would be very strong. They would avoid discussing sensitive matters.

Taurus: People with political inclination might now want to bring their plan in action. They would think strategically about future moves.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get invited to a high-profile virtual event. These people would make new and powerful connections.

Cancer: It would be good for the Cancer people to not get into any argument with friends or family members. These people would struggle to think before speaking.

Leo: Mental peace is what the Leo people would seek today. These people would meditate or perform yoga to relax mind and body.

Virgo: The Virgo people might need to travel because of the some unavoidable responsibilities at work. They should be careful about taking all precautions.

Libra: These people would face difficulty in taking criticism of any kind. The Libra people should discuss their issues with someone more experienced.

Scorpio: These people can expect all support from their partners today. The Scorpio people would feel encouraged with the support.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would face too much work pressure today. Their habit of working in planned manner would help work fall in place.

Capricorn: Hard work done in past would give the Capricorn people result today. Some long pending payment might get cleared.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would plan an evening full of surprise for their partner. They would also give them a gift.

Pisces: The Pisces people would share some of their deepest secrets with a close friend. They would feel good to take a walk in their home lawn after dinner.