Horoscope Today, December 28, Tuesday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people can plan their new year but they need to do so very carefully. They need to make sure that the elderlies at home do not feel left out.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be too excited about the festivities all around. Some of these people might spend the whole week planning their next career move.

Gemini: The Gemini people should make sure that they do not get offended if someone raises question on their action. They need to think with a calm mind and take appropriate steps.

Cancer: The Cancer people would not mind spending some extra cash to bring a smile on the faces of their loved ones. Some of these people might have minor headache.

Leo: The Leo people must take extra care while doing office work. Doing a small mistake can cause great losses which would have long term impact.

Virgo: The Virgo people should not worry at all about the health issues they have been battling for past few days. Some of these people would get their lost energy back.

Libra: The Libra people need to be kind in dealing with people who look up to them. They cannot speak harsh words that would hurt others.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should listen to what their parents suggest them to do for career growth. Investing all money in one business might not be the best idea.

Sagittarius: It would be an evening full of romance for the Sagittarians. They should not bother about others and continue to do what they are doing.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to include other people with them if they want a successful business. Doing everything on their own might not be a good idea for these people.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should try to save as much money as possible. The money saved today would help them in the times of crisis, which can only be averted with hard work.

Pisces: The Pisces people should listen to what their spouse has to say about the environment at home. Taking a logical approach would help them end all problems.