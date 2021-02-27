Horoscope, February 27, 2021: The stars have their own way to dictate your life and while you might choose to ignore their signs, your destiny has got everything set for you in the future. In Saturday’s horoscope, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts how the day will be for people with zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Leo, Cancer, Capricorn, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces, Aquarius. Check yours out: Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Prediction From February 8 to February 14, 2021: Aries Should Not Take Impulsive Decision Regarding Finance, Gemini Need to Take Extra Care of Health

Aries: The Aries people would love to spend the Saturday with their friends, who they haven’t met for long. They might indulge in sports with friends.

Taurus: The Taurus people will have a lazy start to their weekend. They will spend hours just sitting idle at home and not taking up any work.

Gemini: The Gemini people would want to spend the day watching movies with friends and family. They may host a movie night at home.

Cancer: These people should try not to get into an argument with people who are close to them. The relationship might suffer if they fight.

Leo: The Leo people would like to go for a weekend trip to some nearby place. They would not like to take many people along, just family.

Virgo: Love is in the air for the Virgo people. They might go on a coffee or dinner date with their love interest.

Libra: The Libra people will think more about money-related matters today. They are not in a very comfortable financial situation.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would make the most of the weekend. They will do everything from partying to a long drive or watching movies.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would want to do something creative. They might follow different passions that they have not pursued long.

Capricorn: The Capricorns would spend time making a plan of action to reach their professional goals. They will not be interested in leisure.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would like to cook some tasty food for their near and dear ones. They also want to experiment in the kitchen.

Pisces: They will watch a lot of news this weekend. They want to update themselves with all available information, which they could not do in the week.

— Predictions by Jagannath Guruji