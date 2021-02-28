Horoscope February 28, Sunday: Hardwork and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Sunday. Check out what your horoscope says today: Also Read - Horoscope February 27, 2021, Saturday: Love in The Air For Virgo, Capricorns to Think of Profession

Aries: The Aries people would want to go for a local outing with their friends and family. They might visit a historical place.

Taurus: The Taurus people would take time out for leisure activities. They might simply go to a mall with children and indulge in games and frolic.

Gemini: Gemini people would end the last day of the weekend with a long drive. They may go for a long drive with friends and family.

Cancer: The Cancer people spend the Sunday listening to music. They might also indulge in karaoke activities.

Leo: The Leo people would ensure that their Sunday does not pass without watering the plants in their garden. Their love for nature will rule the day.

Virgo: The Virgo people would again want to go solo. They might plan to take a few days off to rejuvenate and enlighten themselves.

Libra: The Librans might indulge in a debate with their friends on issues that are inconsequential. Later they will realize that the debate was a waste.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would spend the day with their parents. They will see to it that they fulfill all their requirements.

Sagittarius: These people would visit a temple or any other holy place. They are double-minded on some issues and will seek the help of almighty.

Capricorn: These people might indulge in some fun-filled activity for a change. They are tired of working and planning.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would ensure that they spend time with their kids. The whole day would be devoted to the wishes of little ones.

Pisces: These people are not in the mood of spending, so they will convince their near and dear ones to remain at home and spend time watching movies.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji