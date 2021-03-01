Horoscope, March 01, Monday: Love, finance, career, health, and relationships – life is all about how we find a balance between all these aspects and that’s exactly where the position of the stars helps you. If you are someone who believes in the power of the universe and wants to know how t0 go ahead and plan your day today, here’s something we have got for you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Horoscope, February 28, 2021, Sunday: Temple Visit For Sagittarians, Fun Day For Capricorns

Aries: Monday will begin on a hectic note for the Aries people, they will face trouble in prioritizing their work and delivering results.

Taurus: These people will face Monday blues while starting the day, but soon they will adjust to the working week and get on with work.

Gemini: The Gemini people would want to spend a nice evening. They might take their girlfriend or wife out for drinks and dinner.

Cancer: They want their weekly plan at work to get started. They will be the taskmasters and ensure everyone delivers.

Leo: The Leo people will be very energetic today. They will do everything with extra passion and keep the momentum upbeat for people around.

Virgo: These people are too tired to start working with the same speed and energy. They are still pondering over how much time to take off.

Libra: The Librans would want to clear misunderstanding with a near and dear one. The issue has been bothering them for days now and they want to reach a solution.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be patient listeners for today. They will not give their inputs and would want others to share their opinions on issues at work.

Sagittarius: These people want a shift in their own approach. They want to change their style of working and want their real talents to be recognized.

Capricorn: Monday means returning to work for the Capricorn people. They will start working and push others also to work at the same pace.

Aquarius: These people would go for activities like swimming and cycling after a long day at work. They would require some relaxation.

Pisces: These people would start planning for the weekend on the first working day of the week itself. They might start planning a group weekend getaway with friends.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji