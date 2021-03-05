Horoscope, March 5, 2021, Friday: Whatever good or bad you experience in life, you have to learn to move on. However, if you have got some backup planning done, moving on becomes easier. Here, we try to predict the day for you as per your zodiac sign with the help of renowned Astrologer and Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Check out if the stars are in favour of you or whether it’s the right time to start planning ahead. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 4, 2021: Cancer to Visit a Holy Place, All Work And no Play For Libra

Aries: These Aries people will spend the day getting more informed than before. They are likely to spend the day watching the news on television. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 3, 2021: Relaxing Day For Aries, Pisces to Get Appreciation at Work

Taurus: The Taurus people will play good samaritans today, as they are very likely to lend a helping hand to others in need. They will experience peace of mind. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: Enthusiastic Day For Taurus, Romance is on The Cards For Capricorn

Gemini: They will get into brainstorming sessions to think of new initiatives when it comes to their profession, work or business.

Cancer: The Cancer people might expect good fortune when it comes to financing and money-related matters. Some immediate financial gains cannot be ruled out.

Leo: They will experiment with new things. They will ignore their usual chores to indulge in activities they don’t usually get involved in.

Virgo: These people will spend their day planning for a quick weekend getaway. They might just pack their bags on go on a staycation.

Libra: The day will be full of fun for the Libra people. People can indulge in whichever activity gives them the adrenaline rush.

Scorpio: The Scorpios will love to dance or indulge in some extra-curricular activities. It is quite possible that they will be in a party mood throughout the day.

Sagittarius: It is now time for Sagittarians to care about their own wellbeing. They should be very careful about their health so that the weekend is not spent on the bed.

Capricorn: The Capricorns will be full of energy on the last working day of the week. They will remain hyperactive going into the weekend.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people will make sure that they take out some time and go out for movies with their loved ones. It has been a tiring week for them.

Pisces: The Pisces people will remain in a confused frame of mind on the last day of the week. There are issues bothering them professionally.

— Astrological predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji