Horoscope, March 6, Saturday: If you believe in astrology and are curious to know what stars have in store for you today, then you have come to the right place. Check out your horoscope for March 6, 2021. Here, we get in touch with renowned Astrologer and Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji and then he predicts the day for you as per your zodiac sign. Read on!

Aries: These Aries people would be in a very strong frame of mind. Nothing can bother them unless they allow it to gain that much importance.

Taurus: Preaching to others is what the Taurus people would do this weekend. They will teach good things to people around them.

Gemini: These people would spend the day streamlining their finance-related matters. They will try to make plans in this regard.

Cancer: This would be yet another weekend when the Cancer people would want to spend their time at home. It will be relaxing weekend at home.

Leo: The Leo people would indulge in fun-filled activities this weekend. They plan to drain out all boredom and fatigue.

Virgo: The Virgo people would indulge themselves in over thinking and hence, they are expected to be quite depressed and sad.

Libra: They would want to do something new with their regular life. They would use the weekend to bring in new action in life.

Scorpio: The week has been very tiring for the Scorpios and so all they need is some relaxation. They will meditate or simply lazy around at home.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would make some exciting plan for a night party. They may get together with some friends for some dance and music.

Capricorn: The Capricorns would make some program and go out with friends for dinner or coffee. They do not want to sit idle at home.

Aquarius: Even weekend, the Aquarius people would have a lot of work to be completed. This Saturday, they would remain busy at work.

Pisces: They need more than a party, they need some change. The Pisces people might go for a night out with friends.