Horoscope May 9, Sunday: Living amid a pandemic is already taxing and the increasing stress of work, family, relationships, and ambitions makes one more anxious and vulnerable. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji tries to help those who believe in the position of the stars in their lives and who have faith in the universe. Check out astrological predictions for Sunday here:

Aries: The Aries would have a very relaxed time throughout the day. The week has been very hectic at the job and they would have peace of mind today.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be as active as they are usually. These people would have a laid-back attitude today.

Gemini: The Geminis would use the free time to complete their pending tasks today. They have to work on weekend as they relaxed during the weekdays.

Cancer: The Cancer people would expect some appreciation from their superiors at work. They would have a happy day with their loved ones.

Leo: It would be good for the Leo people to do some cycling or other sort of exercise at home or any indoor premises. Sporting activities would attract them today.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be very enthusiastic today. They would watch a movie with their family and can plan a good dinner at home.

Libra: The Libra people have not been in a good mood lately so they would want to change their mood today. Listening to music would help them.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people need to discuss some important issues with their partners. They would be articulate and hence get desired results.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarian people would not want to chase deadlines. They would use the free time to plan their work in the coming week.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are in desperate need of a break. They want to drive away to some weekend getaway but the situation is not favourable.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would spend a lot of time with their kids today. They might play with them and also help them in their studies.

Pisces: The Pisces people would not want to interact much with others today. Reading a novel would be a good thing for them to relax.