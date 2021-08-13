Horoscope Today, August 13, Friday: Do you believe in the power of astrology? If you do, then astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to predict what’s in store for you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 12, Thursday: Good News in Store For Leo, Taurus And Scorpio

Aries: The Aries people who recently started their business might get some unexpected financial gains. They should use the money wisely otherwise soon they would be left with nothing.

Taurus: Some of the Taurus people might go out shopping with their spouse and children. There might be an argument with parents related to investment in a new property.

Gemini: The Gemini people might witness some problems on the domestic front as they have not been able to give adequate time to their spouse. A date might be finalized soon for those awaiting marriage.

Cancer: The Cancer people would host a party that might be attended by close relatives and friends. Some of these people would work hard today to solve the problems in their business.

Leo: Inheritance of an ancestral property would make the Leo people extremely happy today. They would make sure that they celebrate it and would also ensure that they do not take anything that does not really belong to them.

Virgo: The Virgo people are facing some of the toughest situations in their life both on the domestic and professional front. If they want to emerge unscathed, they should take the help of their father, who can provide the key to all their troubles.

Libra: The Libra people need to be very careful about their health, especially stomach-related issues. If they feel any kind of problem, they should see a doctor without wasting any time. They should not be concerned about money matters.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would spend some happy times with their family members today. Students who are set to appear in an examination might work hard but they would not be able to succeed unless they get the guidance of a teacher or guardian.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians might receive positive news related to their job or business by afternoon. If any travel plan is being made, these people should try their level best to get it cancelled, otherwise, they might have to face a tough time.

Capricorn: Some of the people from this zodiac sign would be a little troubled due to health-related issues faced by their spouse. This might result in unplanned expenditure but relatives would come to their rescue.

Aquarius: Developments at the workplace might be positive for the Aquarius people but some colleagues would be very jealous of them. If they maintain their nice behaviour, they would succeed in winning back the support of these colleagues.

Pisces: The Pisces people might get involved in social work today that would give them some peace of mind. Some of these people would feel strongly for elder members of the family and might vow to fulfill all their wishes.