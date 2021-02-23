Thinking what stars have in store for you today? Renowned Astrologer and Prophesier- Pandit Jagannath Guruji, predicts if the stars are in your favour or not on February 23. Read on! Also Read - Horoscope February 22, 2021: Geminis to Forget Enmity, Tough Monday For Libras

Aries: There are chances of the Aries meeting good people. These people might expect some goodness in their career also, like their boss appreciating them. Also Read - Horoscope, February 21, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Cancer to Have a Fun Day; Geminis to Find Creativity

Taurus: Taurus people will love to enjoy their day by going shopping with friends or family members. It will be an outing and fun day for them. Also Read - Horoscope, February 20, 2021: Virgos to Look For Matrimony, Aries to Have a Lazy Day

Gemini: Apart from their daily office and home work, they will take time out to clean their bikes and cars.

Cancer: They should take care of their health. Too much exertion or eating outside food might cause trouble for them.

Leo: The Leo people will simply follow their daily routine. They will engage themselves in very limited plans for the day.

Virgo: They will get involved in tasks that are very creative. For example, if someone loves to cook, he/she might cook a very creative dish.

Libra: These people will think more about money matters. They have been trying for a long time to save some money and today they will have the right mindset to do just that.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people might appear to be nagging today. They are likely to be adamant in their thoughts and aggressive in their approach.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians are expected to buy a gift for their girlfriend, wife, husband or any other loved one. They might just buy a gift to mend ties with someone.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are waiting for something big to happen in their life. They will spend their energy planning for the big awaited moment.

Aquarius: They might be very friendly at times but can also be rude the next moment. This is because the Aquarius people are likely to be very moody today.

Pisces: They will take time out from their daily works and head to the market for some shopping. They will spend on items they love.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji