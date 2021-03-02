Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: If you are someone who believes in the power of astrology and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day, then this might help you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Monthly Horoscope, March 2021: Virgo to Plan Travel, Pisces to Work on Financial Stability

Aries: These people will finally get a hold of their scattered work. They will finally be able to achieve the goals after putting in a lot of hard work. Also Read - Horoscope, March 1, Monday: Hectic Day For Aries, Leos to Feel Superbly Energetic

Taurus: The Taurus people are full of energy today and will take up all the work in a very enthusiastic manner. They would not be bothered by the negative people around them. Also Read - Horoscope, February 28, 2021, Sunday: Temple Visit For Sagittarians, Fun Day For Capricorns

Gemini: These people would go for meditation today. Their mind has been quite occupied for long, so they would need some relaxation.

Cancer: The Cancer people would continue to work hard so that they do not miss any deadline at work. Their colleagues might not really like their behavior.

Leo: These people would take their closest friend out for dinner. They want to discuss their inner feelings and sentiments with the friend.

Virgo: The Virgo people would continue to feel tired and fail to muster the energy required. It is high time they took steps to kill this fatigue.

Libra: The Librans people would feel like eating something delicious for dinner today. If they do not get what they want, they might go to bed in a bad mood.

Scorpio: These people would visit a temple or some other religious place in the evening. They might take their family along.

Sagittarius: These people will be more organized than earlier. They want to strike a perfect balance between work, family, and leisure but are unable to do so.

Capricorn: The Capricorns would want to have some time off work today. They might go on a date with someone.

Aquarius: These people want to indulge in sports-related activities today. Their energy will rule the day for them.

Pisces: They will remain motivated because all their plans are falling in place. They might run ahead of their targets at work.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji