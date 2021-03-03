Horoscope Today, March 3, 2021: If you are someone who believes in the power of astrology and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day, then this might help you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: Enthusiastic Day For Taurus, Romance is on The Cards For Capricorn

Aries: The Aries would have a relatively relaxing day after a couple of hectic days. They love their peace of mind and that is what they will have today.

Taurus: The Taurus people take a laid-back attitude today. They are not pro-active like they usually are.

Gemini: The Geminis would like to concentrate on their work today. They have been procrastinating a lot over the past few days.

Cancer: They will receive the appreciation of their superiors at work. They will spend a happy evening with their family.

Leo: The Leo people want to go for some sporting activity today. If nothing else, they might go cycling in the evening.

Virgo: They will regain their lost energy and continue to work with all enthusiasm. They might take some time out to watch a movie.

Libra: They would listen to music today to change their mood. They want to forget their worries for some time.

Scorpio: The Scorpios would go for a long drive today. They need to discuss a few important issues with their partner and a drive is the best option.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would try to work in an organized manner, rather than just chasing deadlines. They would like to get a hold of things.

Capricorn: The Capricorns continue to be in a party mood. They are probably out somewhere with near and dear ones for a much-needed break.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would want to go swimming today. They might use the occasion to spend time with their kids.

Pisces: They have worked hard for the past few days to fulfill their tasks. The Pisces people are in for some appreciation today.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji