Horoscope, Saturday, March 20: Dedication and hardwork can take you so far in life but a little planning doesn't hurt anyone. Being a little careful in advance and making a little more effort in planning your life is the key to ultimate success in all aspects – professional, personal, financial, or health-related issues. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how your stars going to back you today.

Aries horoscope today: The enemies of Aries people would be very powerful today, but all they need to do is avoid such people. They will be in their own zone.

Taurus horoscope today: For those wanting to get into politics, this is the right time to make the move. Their strategic thinking will work for them.

Gemini horoscope today: The Gemini people would attend a high-profile event today. They might make new connections that would help in the long run.

Cancer horoscope today: Cancer people must avoid any kind of argument with their friends or family members. They need to think before speaking.

Leo horoscope today: These people would want to seek some mental peace today. They would meditate or perform yoga to relax the mind and body.

Virgo horoscope today: These people might make a sudden travel programme today. The travel plan is very crucial for their professional growth.

Libra horoscope today: Taking the advice of elderly people would be very helpful for them in personal and professional life. They should accept criticism.

Scorpio horoscope today: The Scorpions would get the full support of their spouse or partner. This would give them the encouragement to move forward in life.

Sagittarius horoscope today: These people might face a lot of work pressure today. But they will work in a systematic manner to solve all the problems.

Capricorn horoscope today: These people might expect some financial gains today. It is likely that some long-pending payment would get cleared.

Aquarius horoscope today: These people would charm their loved ones with a valuable gift today. They might also plan an evening full of surprises.

Pisces horoscope today: These Pisces people would go on a long drive today with some close friend. They might share their deep secrets.