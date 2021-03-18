Horoscope, Thursday, March 18: Can money give you the required peace? Can you happily balance love and work? Will you take cues from the universe and use them to plan your next step in life? We get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out what the stars have in stores for you today: Also Read - Horoscope Today, Wednesday, March 17: Geminis to Have Family Time, Scorpions to Seek Mental Peace

Aries horoscope today: The Aries people who are studying would face some trouble today. These people might struggle to concentrate on their studies.

Taurus horoscope today: If the Taurus people get into some conflicting situation today, they need to be very patient and thoughtful. Being reckless might harm.

Gemini horoscope today: These people should be careful in their communication with their near and dear ones. It will help them avoid any tension.

Cancer horoscope today: The Cancer people would spend a happy evening with their family members today. This will give them much-needed relaxation.

Leo horoscope today: The Leo people would be very busy throughout the day. They would also take some time out for a romantic rendezvous.

Virgo horoscope today: These people need to be careful at work otherwise they might get into problems. They might get some good news today.

Libra horoscope today: If these people invest today, they would get positive results in the future. The day will end with some profit for Librans.

Scorpio horoscope today: The Scorpios would try to be tech-savvy for the day. They might resort to technology to enhance their business.

Sagittarius horoscope today: The Sagittarians might expect some valuable information through a phone call. They need to take care of their parent’s health.

Capricorn horoscope today: The Capricorn people would benefit a lot on the work front today. They might get appreciation from superiors and colleagues.

Aquarius horoscope today: The enemies of these people would remain silent for a while, but they need to remain alert for any happening. Being callous will cost them, dear.

Pisces horoscope today: The Pisces people might spend their evening on some social occasion. A function in the neighbourhood is expected.